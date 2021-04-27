Torrington man charged with arson, theft charges as police investigate homicide

Court documents outline charges of arson and theft against a Torrington man in custody as police investigate the homicide of a Torrington woman.
Investigators arrested Sean Logan Pettus on April 20. He appeared last week on charges of felony arson and felony theft.
According to an arrest affidavit, firefighters responded to a structure fire at 310 East Valley Road. The building is a duplex owned by Edward Perez. Located in the west half is a business, Sharon’s Hair Care, and on the east side, Pettus operates a tattoo parlor named Bad Dreams and Robots.
At about 6:27 a.m., an employee at a local convenience store contacted police, reporting that Pettus had come into the store and stolen a bottle of whiskey. The employee told police Pettus had left a hoodie in the bathroom that smelled strongly of gasoline. During the investigation, the state fire marshal, who investigated the fire at the duplex, said an accelerant had been used and the fire was started in the west side of the building, the beauty shop.
There was significant damage to both sides of the building, from burnt walls, flooring and ceiling. Also, blistered paint, broken mirrors and smoke damage.
Later that same morning, officers were called to a vehicle theft report at a home a few blocks away from the fire. The car owner had started her white 2007 Taurus to warm it up before heading to work and when she returned after about five minutes, her car was gone.
According to court records, at about 11 a.m., county deputies located the vehicle near Pioneer Park with Pettus inside. He was wearing dark pants, tennis shoes and no shirt. It appeared he had been in the river as he was soaking wet. After a brief confrontation, Pettus was taken into custody.
The court documents don’t make any reference to the investigation in the homicide of Madison Shana Cook, 20. In a press release last week, Torrington Police Chief Matt Johnson indicated that police believed the arson, theft and homicide cases to be related. However, as of Tuesday, Pettus had not yet been charged in connection with Cook’s death.
An investigation is still ongoing.
Pettus is currently being held at the Goshen County Detention Center and bond has been set at $500,000.
If anyone has any information in the investigation, they can contact the TPD at 307-532-7001.
If convicted of the arson charge, Pettus faces a maximum of 20 years imprisonment and/or a $20,000 fine. The felony theft charge is punishable by a maximum sentence of 10 years and/or $10,000 fine.
A preliminary hearing is set in Circuit Court for Pettus on May 3 at 10:30 a.m.