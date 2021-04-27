Torrington man charged with arson, theft charges as police investigate homicide

Court documents outline charges of arson and theft against a Torrington man in custody as police investigate the homicide of a Torrington woman.

Investigators arrested Sean Logan Pettus on April 20. He appeared last week on charges of felony arson and felony theft.

According to an arrest affidavit, firefighters responded to a structure fire at 310 East Valley Road. The building is a duplex owned by Edward Perez. Located in the west half is a business, Sharon’s Hair Care, and on the east side, Pettus operates a tattoo parlor named Bad Dreams and Robots.

At about 6:27 a.m., an employee at a local convenience store contacted police, reporting that Pettus had come into the store and stolen a bottle of whiskey. The employee told police Pettus had left a hoodie in the bathroom that smelled strongly of gasoline. During the investigation, the state fire marshal, who investigated the fire at the duplex, said an accelerant had been used and the fire was started in the west side of the building, the beauty shop.

There was significant damage to both sides of the building, from burnt walls, flooring and ceiling. Also, blistered paint, broken mirrors and smoke damage.

