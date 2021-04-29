Torrington man charged with murder of 20-year-old woman

Nine days after Torrington Police discovered the body of a 20-year-old Torrington woman, a man she was involved with has been charged in her murder.

The Goshen County Attorney’s Office and the Torrington Police Department announced Thursday that Scott Logan Pettus, 32, has been charges with first-degree murder in the death of Madison Cook. Pettus has been held since April 20 on a charge of felony charges of theft of a motor vehicle and arson. He has also now been charged with two counts of burglary.

Charges against Pettus stem from an investigation that began when officers were called to a fire at a duplex business on East Valley Road. Sharon’s Hair Care and Bad Dreams and Robots Tattoo Parlor, a business Pettus operated, were on fire. Shortly after, dispatch received a call alleging Pettus had been in Smoker Friendly and stolen a bottle of whiskey. It was reported he had left a hoodie in the bathroom that smelled strongly of gasoline. After officers arrived at Smoker Friendly, another call was made to dispatch about a stolen vehicle only two blocks from the fire.

Goshen County Sheriff deputies found the vehicle about 11 a.m., at Pioneer Park and found Pettus inside. After a short confrontation, he was placed under arrest.