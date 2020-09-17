Torrington man faces trial on drug charges

A Torrington man has been slated for a November trial on drug charges.
Patrick Dean Ramos of Torrington plead not guilty to two charges of felony possession of controlled substance during his arraignment Monday, Aug. 31.
Ramos had returned from the Wyoming State Hospital after evaluation for mental health. The report stated that Ramos was mentally capable of understanding the charges against him and what the process was in the court proceedings.
Ramos was on probation when probation and parole officers, along with a Torrington Police officer got a tip to do a check on Ramos at home. When the basement apartment was searched, officers alleged they found a tin container with a crystalline substance, a used hypodermic needle in an empty alcohol can, unused hypo needles in a Jager Meister bottle, and two clear liquid loaded hypo needles. Ramos was arrested and items were collected and tested for narcotics.
Ramos is scheduled for trial on Nov. 2. He remains in custody at the Goshen County Detention Center.
