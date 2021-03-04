Torrington man found guilty in shooting death of Scottsbluff woman

Schilke testified that he had determined the cause of death to be homicide, testimony that Bustos tried to have struck from the record. During the autopsy, Schilke said, he examined the gunshot to the woman’s head, which entered through her left cheek and there was no exit wound. He testified the trajectory of the bullet was left to right, front to back, and upward. He also added it was a non-jacketed bullet, just lead.

Testimony during the trial also included two gun experts, one for the prosecution and one for the defense. In his statements to police and his testimony, Anderson said the gun had accidentally discharged, though he denied it having been readied to fire.

Firearms examiner Leah Innocci testified Tuesday. Innocci, a forensic analyst from the Wyoming State Crime Lab, had examined the .22 rifle involved in the shooting.

Innocci testified that when the firearm was cocked, a person didn’t need to pull the trigger for it to fire. She did various tests with the firearm, including striking it with a mallet and dropping it, as if from a countertop. Both times, the gun was cocked and fired. She did another test, a parallel drop to the ground, and it did not fire.

During all the tests, if the gun was not cocked, it did not fire, she testified.