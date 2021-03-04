Torrington man found guilty in shooting death of Scottsbluff woman

A Goshen County jury convicted a Torrington man in the Jan. 24, 2020, shooting death of a Scottsbluff woman.
The jury began deliberations Wednesday at about 3 p.m. and Judge Scott Peasley, Eighth Judicial District judge, read the verdict on Thursday morning at 10:38 a.m.
The jury found Anderson guilty of the charge of second-degree murder in the death of Deedra Strauch after three days of testimony.
At trial, prosecutor Eric Boyer, of the Goshen County Attorney’s Office, introduced evidence that he said showed that Anderson had purposefully shot Strauch, resulting in her death. Bustos, defense attorney, argued that the shooting had been accidental, though acknowledging that it had occurred during an argument.
Anderson took the stand in his own defense during the trial, testifying that he and the woman had argued because she received a call from her employer, asking her to come in. He maintained that the woman’s brakes needed repaired and he didn’t think she should drive the car.
He alleged that the couple began arguing in a bedroom.
“She walked from the bedroom to the kitchen. I followed her,” he testified. “As I walked into the kitchen, I was surprised with her hitting me with a broom. We fell over and the gun discharged.”
During testimony in the previous days, Goshen County Sheriff Kory Fleenor and Undersheriff Doug Patrick testified Anderson gave officers conflicting statements about the argument, about the location of the fight and information regarding the gun. Asked by Bustos about his differing statements, Anderson described himself as “riled up” after the shooting.
He maintained he had not handled the gun, but that Strauch had, moving it from the bedroom to the kitchen. He also claimed that the woman was responsible for the gun having been loaded, which he said he did not know prior to the shooting having occurred.
He maintained that the gun accidentally discharged after he alleges he was struck during the argument.
“Deedra was swinging the broom, I fell, she fell and the next thing I knew I heard a bang, then I saw blood on her face.”
He denied having ever pointed the rifle at the woman.
The prosecution alleged that Anderson had intentionally shot Strauch and had even made reference to shooting her in prior messages.
During testimony Tuesday, forensic pathologist, Peter Schilke, of Western Pathology Consultants PC in Scottsbluff, took the stand. He testified about performing the autopsy after Strauch’s death.
The main piece of Schilke’s testimony centered on the woman’s cause of death. Schilke said the gunshot was a contact wound, meaning the barrel of the gun was against her skin when it fired. He said there was soot, gunshot residue and that the gasses released from the gun caused the tearing of the woman’s skin. A non-contact wound, as Anderson described in his statements to authorities, would look quite different, he said.
Schilke testified that he had determined the cause of death to be homicide, testimony that Bustos tried to have struck from the record. During the autopsy, Schilke said, he examined the gunshot to the woman’s head, which entered through her left cheek and there was no exit wound. He testified the trajectory of the bullet was left to right, front to back, and upward. He also added it was a non-jacketed bullet, just lead.
Testimony during the trial also included two gun experts, one for the prosecution and one for the defense. In his statements to police and his testimony, Anderson said the gun had accidentally discharged, though he denied it having been readied to fire.
Firearms examiner Leah Innocci testified Tuesday. Innocci, a forensic analyst from the Wyoming State Crime Lab, had examined the .22 rifle involved in the shooting.
Innocci testified that when the firearm was cocked, a person didn’t need to pull the trigger for it to fire. She did various tests with the firearm, including striking it with a mallet and dropping it, as if from a countertop. Both times, the gun was cocked and fired. She did another test, a parallel drop to the ground, and it did not fire.
During all the tests, if the gun was not cocked, it did not fire, she testified.
Ryan Allen, a gunsmith at Frontier Arms in Cheyenne, took the stand Wednesday, and said he had examined the firearm. He testified that the he examined the sear, the part of the trigger mechanism that holds the hammer, striker, or bolt back in a gun until the correct amount of pressure has been applied to the trigger in order for it to discharge. He testified that the sear on the .22 rifle was “extremely light” and “very worn.” The trigger pull of the weapon was 16 ounces, he said, describing it as “dangerous.” The trigger pull on the rifle was significantly different compared to the industry standard of 5.5 pounds.
Like Innocci, Allen said he conducted a mallet test and a drop test. In both tests, he said, if the gun was cocked, it would have gone off. After the verdict was read Thursday, Peasley remanded Anderson into custody. His attorney, Joe Bustos, had sought Anderson to be freed on bond pending sentencing. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered.
Anderson faces a minimum of 20 years in prison on the charge.