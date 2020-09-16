 Skip to main content
Torrington man killed in crash
A Torrington man died in a crash Tuesday, Sept. 15, near Lingle, Wyoming.

The Wyoming State Patrol released that Jose Vazquez Reyes, 20, died in a crash that occurred around milepost 123 on Highway 85, north of Lingle. The crash occurred at about 5 a.m.

According to information released by the patrol, Reyes had been the driver of a southbound 2007 Ford Mustang struck nearly head-on when the driver of a 2009 Dodge 3500 crossed into the northbound lane. The Mustang overturned. Reyes, who was wearing a seat belt, died at the scene of the crash.

The driver of the Dodge was identified as Collin Sanders, 25, of Stilwell, Oklahoma. Sanders, who was wearing his seat belt, was transported to Banner Health in Torrington, Wyoming, for treatment of injuries. A passenger in Sanders’ vehicle, Walter Hanson, 22, was also injured and transported to Niobrara Community Hospital. He was also wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

The patrol cited driver inattention and fatigue on Sanders part as contributing factors in the crash.

