Torrington man pleads not guilty to theft of vehicle

Haymon is charged with hitching a ride on July 20 with Lingle resident Dakota Forkner and then allegedly stealing his vehicle, which was pulling a trailer with another pick up on it. When they had exited the vehicle and Forkner wasn’t paying attention, Haymon jumped inside the truck and took off. After police were notified Haymon allegedly eluded them and drove erratically when doing so.

Charges are two counts of aggravated battery, punishable by up to 10 years incarceration and/or $10,000 fine, for each count; two counts of felony destruction, punishable by a maximum penalty of 10 years’ incarceration and/or $10,000 fine, for each count; one count of felony theft, punishable by up to 10 years incarceration and/or $10,000 fine; wrongful taking or disposing of property, penalty of 10 years of $10,000 fine or both; two counts of aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude and officer, punishable by up to five years’ incarceration and/or $5,000 fine for each count; one count of interference with a police officer, punishable by one year incarceration and/or $1,000 fine; one count of reckless driving, punishable by one year incarceration and/or $1,000 fine; two misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance, punishable by 12 months in jail, and/or a $1,000 fine, on both counts.