Torrington man pleads to charges in stalking case

A Torrington man accused of stalking multiple women has pleaded to charges in the case.

Caleb Levi Beeson, 35, of Torrington, appeared before Eighth Judicial District Judge Patrick Korell last week and agreed to a plea deal with the Goshen County Attorney.

Beeson will plead guilty to two counts. One is stalking, a misdemeanor, which is punishable by six months incarceration or $750 fine, or both; and the second is strangulation of a household member (felony), punishable with 10 years. All other charges will be dismissed.

Beeson had been accused by several women and prosecutors had charged him with nine counts. He had been charged with two counts of stalking, three counts of strangulation of a household member, three counts of domestic battery, one count of felony blackmail.

Korell reminded Beeson the judge is not a party to this agreement and does not have to accept its content or follow recommended sentencing.

Sentencing is set for June 1.