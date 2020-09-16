 Skip to main content
Torrington man pleads to kidnapping, domestic assault
Torrington man pleads to kidnapping, domestic assault

A Torrington man agreed to a plea agreement in a case in which he is accused of kidnapping.

Nathan Johnson pleaded no contest Monday morning, Aug. 31, before Judge Patrick Korell in Goshen County District Court.

Johnson, who was charged with felony domestic assault and kidnapping, agreed to a plea agreement with the State of Wyoming, who was being represented via video Assistant Goshen County Attorney Jeremiah Sandberg.

Per the agreement, if Johnson pleads no contest, he will receive a split-sentence in the Goshen County Detention Center with probation after that, have the charge of kidnapping dropped, and agree to treatment.

Korell told Johnson that just because the two attorneys had agreed to the plea agreement, that he does not have to agree to it and that considering Johnson had prior domestic violence convictions, he needed to take that into consideration before sentencing. As for consideration of sending him to treatment, Korell said if so, it might be at a high level, which would mean he would be gone for quite a while.

Johnson’s public defender, David McDonald, told the judge that Johnson had retained two jobs since the incident.

Korell said sentencing will be held at a sentencing hearing later.

