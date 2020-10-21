Torrington man sentenced to probation in shooting

A Goshen County district judge sentenced Jaedan Trey Redder, of Torrington, to probation in a Dec. 13, 2019, shooting during a Tuesday, Sept. 29 hearing.

Redder pleaded guilty to possession of a deadly weapon with unlawful intent, a felony, and a misdemeanor count of reckless endangering in a plea deal with the State of Wyoming. Redder will avoid incarceration due to the Wyoming first offender statute, which enables first offenders to probation instead of prison time. If Redder successfully completes his probation, his charges will be dismissed. Although, if Redder violates the probation he could be imprisoned.

Charges against Redder stem from the shooting of 19-year-old Austin Peters. Peters had been shot in the stomach. According to an affidavit filed in court, two witnesses told police they saw Redder put a Glock 19 to Peters head while he was seated. Two witnesses said they saw Peters grab the gun and pull it toward his stomach and the gun went off.

Redder’s attorney Christopher Humphrey told Eighth Judicial Court Judge Patrick Korell that his client has done everything asked of him, and that he has observed (Redder) going above and beyond anything he has seen before in a client of being a defense attorney for 20 years to redeem himself.