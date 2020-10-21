Torrington man sentenced to probation in shooting

A Goshen County district judge sentenced Jaedan Trey Redder, of Torrington, to probation in a Dec. 13, 2019, shooting during a Tuesday, Sept. 29 hearing.
Redder pleaded guilty to possession of a deadly weapon with unlawful intent, a felony, and a misdemeanor count of reckless endangering in a plea deal with the State of Wyoming. Redder will avoid incarceration due to the Wyoming first offender statute, which enables first offenders to probation instead of prison time. If Redder successfully completes his probation, his charges will be dismissed. Although, if Redder violates the probation he could be imprisoned.
Charges against Redder stem from the shooting of 19-year-old Austin Peters. Peters had been shot in the stomach. According to an affidavit filed in court, two witnesses told police they saw Redder put a Glock 19 to Peters head while he was seated. Two witnesses said they saw Peters grab the gun and pull it toward his stomach and the gun went off.
Redder’s attorney Christopher Humphrey told Eighth Judicial Court Judge Patrick Korell that his client has done everything asked of him, and that he has observed (Redder) going above and beyond anything he has seen before in a client of being a defense attorney for 20 years to redeem himself.
“Since the incident he has gotten his driver’s license at the age of 18,” Humphrey said. “He has truly looked for a job, which was really difficult since not many were hiring because of COVID, but he found a way and got one. He is helping to tutor a college student in math, he is seeing his psychiatrist on a regular basis. I believe it shows his potential and is on his right path. It’s hard not to defend that he genuinely wants to take responsibility for what he’s done. He did all the steps as soon as he got out of jail. He checked in everyday as he was supposed to.”
Five letters in support of Redder were given to Korell from co-workers and family, seeing the change in him. It was also disclosed that Redder is bipolar and had not been on medication at the time of the incident, but was taking medication now and was displaying appropriate behavior.
Redder’s mother, Adriana DeLeon, also appeared before the court and told Korell how hard her son has been working to improve himself, had gotten a job and how more positive he has been on working on his goals and taking responsibility for his actions.
When Redder was asked if he wanted to address the court, he told Korell that he took responsibility for what he’s done and that the victim had been his friend since childhood. He said that they were playing a game and he shot the man. Redder said he even went to see his friend in the hospital before charges were filed.
“He was more than a friend, he was like my brother,” Redder said. “I want to get together with him and let him know how I feel, and I would have, if it would not have been for the bond conditions. I have set goals for myself and I know I can reach them.”
The victim, Austen Peters, did not appear in court but had written a letter. It was not read in open court.
Korell told Redder the letter does not state what he said in court.
“It tells a different story,” Korell said. “Pointing a gun at his head and it accidentally went off? The court wasn’t there. So, I can’t say. The accounting of the events is much different than what I’ve heard here today.
“Mr. Redder you are lucky to have this opportunity — not many in your situation would be getting this kind of plea deal,” Korell said. “The State and this court believe in the Second Amendment, but you abused it.”
“The court does not take gun violence lightly,” he added. “This incident could have come out a lot differently with either you or the victim.”
Korell agreed to the plea deal and gave Redder three years’ probation on the first count, and one-year incarceration, suspended, with credit for the three months already served. So, in all, Korell said, Redder would serve four years of probation.
“You will have to stay away from all felons, no drugs, no alcohol, you may even be on a curfew,” Korell warned him. “I don’t care if your family goes to a restaurant that serves alcohol. But you or your family better not have any alcohol at that table.”
“You have to lead a law-abiding life,” he added. “You’re getting a tremendous opportunity and I hope you take advantage of it.”
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.