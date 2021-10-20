Torrington murder suspect asks to withdraw plea

TORRINGTON — After pleading no contest to second degree murder and guilty to arson, vehicle theft and two burglary charges in August, Sean Logan Pettus has sent a hand-written letter to Eighth Judicial District Judge Patrick Korell, asking to withdraw his plea to not guilty and go to trial. The request for withdrawal was filed Oct. 8.

In May of this year, Pettus was charged in the murder of his 20-year-old girlfriend, Madison Cook. He is also accused of with starting a fire at the business he leased and an adjoining business on East Valley Road in Torrington, as well as stealing a local woman’s car and items within in it.

In his letter to Korell, Pettus said, “I made this decision due to ineffective counsel. I strongly feel there was a lack of effort and attention my attorney lacked efficient knowledge about my case or the charges which resulted in leaving me hopeless and uncertain of the actions I should take in order to defend myself effectively.”

Pettus has been represented by public defenders Eric Palen and David MacDonald.

He claims in the letter that he had stopped taking his psychotropic medications he had been prescribed and that his emotional health was altered.