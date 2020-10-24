Torrington Police Chief settling in to job

Torrington’s new police Chief Matt Johnson is settling into his new position and loves the smaller community. Johnson moved to Torrington from Fort Collins, and already knew about Goshen County as he has relatives in the area.
“We are so fortunate to live in this community, he said. “And the people here support the police department. We think this is a safe community and we want to keep it this way.”
He said he is impressed by the high quality and passionate people who work at the Torrington Police Department.
“These people want to do their job well and we want to find ways to help support them, to help guide them with more training,” he said. “I want to help them continue to grow at what we do. My job is really about taking care of our people and help them do their jobs more efficiently.”
Johnson believes community policing is an interactive, result-oriented process between the police and the community. He wishes to grow that interaction in Torrington.
What is community policing?
Cities and counties across the nation are turning to community policing. Community policing is a strategy that builds on fundamental policing practices with an emphasis on crime prevention and lasting solutions to problems. It requires new resolve from citizens and new thinking from police officers. Community policing reduces crime and fear while restoring a sense of order. But it also can rebuild the bond between citizens and government.
Such as, recently there has many political signs, 10-15, that have been either damaged or stolen. People on social media stepped up and there were photos of a person damaging signs and a resident sent the photos in and shared it with the police department.
“On any given night we have three officers maximum and realistically two on a shift,” Johnson said. “We do our best and are aggressively on patrol watching for DUI’s, etc., but we cannot always make it for all calls. We can’t be everywhere. So, neighbors, people with still cameras, or ‘Ring’ doorbells are a big part of community members helping. We need our residents to be vigilant and help keep things like this in check.”
Neighbors helping neighbors and calling in to the police department and letting them know what you have seen and stepping up to get a picture would really help officers in catching these people who think it is OK to vandalize others belongings.
“Reach out to us if you have something to help catch these criminals if you haven’t already spoken to an officer,” Johnson said.
The changes he’s made at the police department included focusing on the dispatch team.
“We have a great group of guys and gals on dispatch,” Johnson said. “And if you look at the impact of the communication in this county, they are the first voice that answers your call in the middle of the night, or during the day for whatever issue you need to call in for they are there.”
Johnson saw there was not an established chain of command in that department when he took over.
He is going to name a supervisor to make sure policies are being followed, and to care about our dispatchers. Someone who focuses on dispatch, looking for more ways to be efficient and multi-tasks.
“Dispatch is an overwhelming job,” Johnson said. “There’s no way a chief or asstistant chief could do it the way it should be done. They live and breathe in that world. They are doing a high stress job and they need to be taken care of.”
Currently there are five dispatch officers, there’s been some staff changing as one person moved away, and they were at four for a while.
Aside from dispatch, Assistant Chief Mike Matthews is now taking on Department of criminal investigations and is an investigator, taking on a lead role along with Sgt. Pat Connelly and Steve Rostad, who will also work on and off with DCI.
Cpl. Jeff Ryell works as a school resource officer in all Torrington schools.
Johnson works with six patrol officers, Animal Control Officer Teri Shinost and Code Enforcement Officer Tami Cearns.
Lastly Johnson is working with Shield616 to equip each police officer with all-day rifle-rated body armor from Angel Armor.
The people of Shield616 have a mission to provide all day rifle protection for police officers who serve their communities.
“We are honored that they chose to support our agency in this endeavor and recognize that it is only possible because of the wonderful support of donations they solicit from friends and community members,” Johnson said. “The vests we use now are bullet proof, but these body armors are for rifle protection. We live in Wyoming, nearly everyone has a rifle for hunting. We need these shields.”
Donations through Shield616 are tax-deductible and will help up-armor the dedicated officers of the Torrington Police Department with industry-leading all-day rifle protection packages.
If you would like to support Shield616 in providing body armor for our agency, or any of the other agencies that they serve, please go to: https://shield616.org/law-enforcement/ and select Torrington Police Department from the drop down menu.
“We love the community that we serve,” Johnson said. “And I would like to say thank you greatly for your support!”
