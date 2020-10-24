Torrington Police Chief settling in to job

Such as, recently there has many political signs, 10-15, that have been either damaged or stolen. People on social media stepped up and there were photos of a person damaging signs and a resident sent the photos in and shared it with the police department.

“On any given night we have three officers maximum and realistically two on a shift,” Johnson said. “We do our best and are aggressively on patrol watching for DUI’s, etc., but we cannot always make it for all calls. We can’t be everywhere. So, neighbors, people with still cameras, or ‘Ring’ doorbells are a big part of community members helping. We need our residents to be vigilant and help keep things like this in check.”

Neighbors helping neighbors and calling in to the police department and letting them know what you have seen and stepping up to get a picture would really help officers in catching these people who think it is OK to vandalize others belongings.

“Reach out to us if you have something to help catch these criminals if you haven’t already spoken to an officer,” Johnson said.

The changes he’s made at the police department included focusing on the dispatch team.