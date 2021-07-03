Torrington Police Sgt. Paul Kistler putting community first

“It doesn’t always happen but sometimes you help someone and that changes their life,” Kistler said. “You can actually touch their life in some way and if you’re doing that you’re changing the world.”

Most people’s jobs start at 8 a.m. and end at 5 p.m. with the most exciting thing being the printer jamming or a typo in an email. For Kistler, other law enforcement officers and first responders alike, that’s the least of their worries and no day is ever the same. When asked about if he ever wants to have a normal, eight to five job, a simple “never” suffices Kistler’s feelings.

“My schedule gives me the freedom to be outside and gives me more days off than a 9-5 one, so I feel pretty fortunate to be where I am,” Kistler said.

A typical day for Kistler starts with him getting into the station and debriefing with the other officers at the beginning of a shift. They then catch up on other obligations they may have not gotten to the day before and then head out for the day. Mornings and afternoons are designated to school zones and making sure patrons are traveling safely to the schools. Outside of patrolling in the school zones, Kistler and the other office handle calls within the community that range from dog at large calls to dealing with criminal activity.