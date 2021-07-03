Torrington Police Sgt. Paul Kistler putting community first

Some people might want to become a police officer for the fast cars and stopping bad guys, but for Sergeant Paul Kistler, it was the community involvement aspect of the job that made him gravitate towards the profession.
In 2009, Kistler moved to Torrington and worked out at the prison in hopes to one day become a cop. He’s always dreamed of being a cop and that dream became reality when he got a position at the Torrington Police Department six years ago.
It didn’t take long for him to fall in love with his profession and the community. He stands out in his department for his empathetic demeanor and ability to talk to everyone person to person. He doesn’t see anyone as a criminal or a bad person, he just sees them as human.
“I feel I have a knack for talking to people and connecting with people,” Kistler said. “I feel like I can help people understand.”
Police and first responders come in contact with a lot of people on a daily basis and for many of those individuals, they’re in difficult situations that can cause distress, shock, and other hard emotions. The last thing patrons want to experience is an unkind individual during that time. They want someone like Kistler who is going to listen and put himself in their shoes.
“I’m a person too and I treat people how I would like to be treated,” Kistler said.
When someone looks up the definition of a first responder or pictures a first responder, the mind often wanders to EMTs or other professions related to the medical field. However, more times than not, police are the first to respond to incidents. They’re the first people on the scene that will provide CPR, First Aid, and other care for individuals.
“At the root function of being a first responder, we have to be willing to sacrifice our own safety to help someone else in a time of need,” Torrington Chief of Police Matt Johnson said. “In terms of what kind of person it takes to be a first responder, there are four key ingredients; integrity, honor, a deep seated care for others and resiliency.”
Whether someone gets pulled over for a traffic stop, calls 911 for an injury or just chats up Kistler on the street, he treats everyone with respect. Chief Johnson has personally witnessed Kistler behaving this way and receives a number of compliments from members of the community on Kistler’s compassion and professionalism.
“Even in difficult circumstances, he is able to find ways to connect with people, minimize conflict, and keep our community safe,” Johnson said. “He cares deeply about our community as a whole and the people he encounters in his work every day.”
When Kistler wakes up every morning and rolls up to work, his mind is never on putting a certain amount of people in jail or breaking a record in traffic stops. He comes to work every day in hopes to touch a life for the better and make hard situations for the people he’s around easier.
“It doesn’t always happen but sometimes you help someone and that changes their life,” Kistler said. “You can actually touch their life in some way and if you’re doing that you’re changing the world.”
Most people’s jobs start at 8 a.m. and end at 5 p.m. with the most exciting thing being the printer jamming or a typo in an email. For Kistler, other law enforcement officers and first responders alike, that’s the least of their worries and no day is ever the same. When asked about if he ever wants to have a normal, eight to five job, a simple “never” suffices Kistler’s feelings.
“My schedule gives me the freedom to be outside and gives me more days off than a 9-5 one, so I feel pretty fortunate to be where I am,” Kistler said.
A typical day for Kistler starts with him getting into the station and debriefing with the other officers at the beginning of a shift. They then catch up on other obligations they may have not gotten to the day before and then head out for the day. Mornings and afternoons are designated to school zones and making sure patrons are traveling safely to the schools. Outside of patrolling in the school zones, Kistler and the other office handle calls within the community that range from dog at large calls to dealing with criminal activity.
“I enjoy working in the community and with its citizens,” Kistler said. “It seems every day brings something new and keeps me engaged.”
Despite having a more than exciting day, there’s one thing that lies in common with cops and every other profession. There’s a person doing a job. A person with a life and a family. With Kistler, he’s not out trying to make the world a better place just through “putting bad guys in jail.” Instead, he’s providing help and a connection with people where he can.