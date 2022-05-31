 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Torrington woman charged after leaving infant in hot car

  • 0

A Torrington woman faces charges after she allegedly left her infant in a vehicle.

Scottsbluff Police arrested Lisa Marie Dominguez, 33, of Torrington, Wyoming, on a charge of negligent child abuse, a misdemeanor, on May 26.

According to an arrest affidavit, Scottsbluff Police were called to Safeway at about 3:47 p.m. to a report of a woman who had left a child in a locked car which was not running. Witnesses estimated that the child had been in the vehicle for about 20 minutes after the woman had gone into the store.

Scottsbluff Police Chief Kevin Spencer told the Star-Herald that an officer broke a window to enter the vehicle and recover the child. Officers had to cool the child because it was in distress, observed by the child sweating profusely and red in the face. According to the affidavit, the outside temperature was 84 degrees at the time. Spencer estimated that temperatures inside the car exceeded 100 degrees.

Officers went into the store, having identified the woman from vehicle information and made contact with her in the store. After speaking to the woman, who had taken another child into the store, police arrested her.

People are also reading…

She appeared in Scotts Bluff County Court on May 27. She pleaded not guilty to the charge and has been scheduled to next appear in court on July 11.

The woman has been released from jail.

0 Comments

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Man sought in Scottsbluff shooting death remains at large

Man sought in Scottsbluff shooting death remains at large

Court documents provide some details about the events that preceded a shooting resulting in the death of 60-year-old Karen Cooper. An arrest warrant has been issued for her nephew, Davin Darayle Saunders, 38, on charges  including murder in the second-degree, a Class IB felony.

Man sought in Scottsbluff shooting killed by police in Cheyenne

Man sought in Scottsbluff shooting killed by police in Cheyenne

Davin Darayle Saunders, 38, had been sought in the Tuesday, May 24, shooting death of a 60-year old woman, Karen Cooper, of Loveland, Colorado. On Saturday, the man refused to surrender to Cheyenne Police, fired a weapon at officers and died after police returned fire. 

Police called to reported stabbing

Police called to reported stabbing

Scottsbluff Police officers responded to reports of a stabbing at an apartment building in the 900 block of 15th Avenue Tuesday. The incident …

Watch Now: Related Video

Tornado barrels through small Minnesota town

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News