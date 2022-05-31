Torrington woman charged after leaving infant in hot car

A Torrington woman faces charges after she allegedly left her infant in a vehicle.

Scottsbluff Police arrested Lisa Marie Dominguez, 33, of Torrington, Wyoming, on a charge of negligent child abuse, a misdemeanor, on May 26.

According to an arrest affidavit, Scottsbluff Police were called to Safeway at about 3:47 p.m. to a report of a woman who had left a child in a locked car which was not running. Witnesses estimated that the child had been in the vehicle for about 20 minutes after the woman had gone into the store.

Scottsbluff Police Chief Kevin Spencer told the Star-Herald that an officer broke a window to enter the vehicle and recover the child. Officers had to cool the child because it was in distress, observed by the child sweating profusely and red in the face. According to the affidavit, the outside temperature was 84 degrees at the time. Spencer estimated that temperatures inside the car exceeded 100 degrees.

Officers went into the store, having identified the woman from vehicle information and made contact with her in the store. After speaking to the woman, who had taken another child into the store, police arrested her.

She appeared in Scotts Bluff County Court on May 27. She pleaded not guilty to the charge and has been scheduled to next appear in court on July 11.

The woman has been released from jail.

Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.