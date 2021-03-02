Trial begins against man accused of shooting Scottsbluff woman

“Keep this in mind about this trial,” Bustos added. “How you might be if someone you cared for was in this situation and how you would behave. Keep this in mind the government has burden of this case. If it doesn’t meet that burden you have to go with a not guilty.”

The first person to get on the stand for the prosecution was Goshen County Undersheriff Douglas Patrick, who has been in law enforcement for more than 20 years and had been among those first on scene at the shooting.

In his initial statements, Patrick said, Anderson told officers that he and Strauch had an argument in the bedroom, and she hit him with a broom in the kitchen and he fell and bumped a gun, and it went off.

“He commented there was a shell in it and it went off,” said Patrick. “He was telling me that the gun went off, he didn’t have his finger on the trigger and that they were arguing in the kitchen on the floor then the gun went off.”

At some point, Patrick testified, Anderson had also said that both he and Strauch were on the floor at the time of the shooting. He also changed his statements about the gun being loaded.