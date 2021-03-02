Trial begins against man accused of shooting Scottsbluff woman

The trial of a Torrington man accused of shooting a Scottsbluff woman began on Monday.
Terry Anderson of Torrington being tried 14 months after Deedra Strauch was shot in Anderson’s home in south Torrington on Jan. 24, 2020.
In Goshen County Attorney Eric Boyer’s opening statement he said that the defendant on Jan. 24, “purposefully and maliciously” killed Deedra Strauch.” He went on to say, it wasn’t an act of in the heat of passion.
Evidence in the trial would show that Strauch spent the night prior to the shooting at Anderson’s residence. Anderson told authorities he and Strauch had a fight and the shooting occurred during that fight.
According to the evidence, Boyer said, Strauch was fully dressed in a heavy leather coat, had her bag packed with all her possessions, and it appeared she was getting ready to leave. Anderson claimed the woman had hit him with a broom, knocking him down and causing him to hit a .22 rifle he used for self-defense purposes that he said sat in the kitchen.
However, Boyer said, details of Anderson’s statements to police kept changing the details of the shooting, including whether or not the gun was loaded and where it was located. Whether or not the gun was loaded or not and where the gun was at when the shooting occurred.
Evidence disputes Anderson’s accounting of events, Boyer asserted, with the pathologist expected to testify that the gun had been held directly to Strauch’s cheek and the trigger had been pulled.
At the end of Boyer’s opening statement, he said. “You will believe with me that the defendant maliciously and purposefully killed Dee Strauch.” And you will know to find him guilty.
Anderson’s attorney Joe Bustos, from Cheyenne, argued during his opening statement that the shooting had been accidental.
“The prosecutor got it right,” he said. “Two people were at the trailer at the home of Mr. Terry Anderson on that day when the rifle was discharged, and a round struck Dee Strauch. One person, very unfortunately, very sadly is deceased and the other person is sitting right here. Those are the only people who know what happened at that moment.”
He added Anderson called 911, he was there when the first law enforcement came on the scene, and when the EMS personnel came. The victim was making noises, some speech, she was struggling, she was still alive. And, when the ambulance left, she was still alive.
“You have to keep in mind, Mr. Anderson has been in a situation with this person, he was intimate with her for some time, she had just been shot,” Bustos said, attributing his changing statements to his state of mind. “... It is what to expect when someone is shaken, shocked, over someone who he cared for. That’s what you will get in these different statements in what he said. That is what is expected in this situation.”
“Keep this in mind about this trial,” Bustos added. “How you might be if someone you cared for was in this situation and how you would behave. Keep this in mind the government has burden of this case. If it doesn’t meet that burden you have to go with a not guilty.”
The first person to get on the stand for the prosecution was Goshen County Undersheriff Douglas Patrick, who has been in law enforcement for more than 20 years and had been among those first on scene at the shooting.
In his initial statements, Patrick said, Anderson told officers that he and Strauch had an argument in the bedroom, and she hit him with a broom in the kitchen and he fell and bumped a gun, and it went off.
“He commented there was a shell in it and it went off,” said Patrick. “He was telling me that the gun went off, he didn’t have his finger on the trigger and that they were arguing in the kitchen on the floor then the gun went off.”
At some point, Patrick testified, Anderson had also said that both he and Strauch were on the floor at the time of the shooting. He also changed his statements about the gun being loaded.
“Initially, Anderson said the gun was loaded, but wasn’t cocked. Then he said the gun wasn’t loaded. It was like five or 10 minutes between changing his story.”
The location of the gun also changed. Patrick said that Anderson said the gun wasn’t his, but he used it for protection. He said the gun previously was located by his toolbox. At one point he said the gun was leaning against a cabinet by the refrigerator. Then said it was over by the garbage by the bar area, about six feet away from where the shooting occured.
Boyer had Patrick draw on a whiteboard the layout of the scene. Patrick explained how he got into the residence through the front door, through the living room and toward the kitchen and where Strauch’s body had been found. Then he showed the conflicting places Anderson said the gun was when it went off.
Boyer said in Bustos’ opening statement that he described Anderson as shaken, shocked and remorseful, after the shooting. He asked Patrick if he agreed with that assumption.
Patrick, who testified that officers determined that the shooting was an aggravated battery, said, “Anderson was shaken up, but remorseful, I can’t answer that. He was very upset, I know. He did say he was sorry. I do remember that.”
Also taking the stand on Monday was Deputy Edwin Ochoa, who testified about collecting evidence at the scene, including the gun, and having attended Strauch’s autopsy.
Testimony in the case resumed Tuesday. The Star-Herald will update this story throughout the week.