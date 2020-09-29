Trial begins against second man accused in crash that injured 12-year-old boy

During testimony on Tuesday, the first day of a trial planned to take three days, Walgren took the stand and testified about what he recalled from the crash. At times, the boy spoke quietly. Walgren testified he had been walking to a friend’s house on the day of the crash when he had been struck. Before crossing the intersection, he said, he looked both ways.

“I was looking to see if there was any cars and if it was safe to cross,” he testified, saying he saw one vehicle stopped in the southbound lane and two vehicles stopped in the northbound lane. When he first entered the crossing, he said, he didn’t see Gompert’s vehicle. He estimated he was in the middle of the southbound lane when he saw Gompert’s truck and he tried to run to get out of the path of the truck.

“I just remember seeing the front of the truck coming at me,” he said.

He said he recalled hearing brakes, which caught his attention to see the truck coming at him.

After that, he said, he didn’t really remember a lot. He did remember telling an officer that he tried to make it across the street and he “had enough time to make it across,” as quoted by Henderson’s attorney Sterling Huff.