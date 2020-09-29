Trial begins against second man accused in crash that injured 12-year-old boy

Twelve Scotts Bluff County District Court jurors began hearing testimony in the trial of an Alliance man charged in a crash that seriously injured a 12-year-old boy.
Truen Henderson, 24, is the second person to face charges in a Sept. 18, 2019, crash that seriously injured JP Walgren. Prosecutors filed an amended charge of aiding and abetting second-degree assault, a Class II felony, against Henderson on Sept. 24. Henderson initially faced a charge of reckless driving, a Class II misdemeanor, that has been dismissed.
The 12-year-old boy had been struck by a vehicle driven by Jacob Gompert, 21, of Bayard. Injuries to the young boy included a crushed pelvis, resulting in the boy being hospitalized for two months in Colorado where he underwent surgery and physical therapy. He continues to undergo therapy more than a year later and suffers from pain associated with his injuries.
Last week, Judge Andrea Miller sentenced Gompert to four years of probation, with 90 days in jail to be served throughout the probation, on a charge of second-degree assault, a Class II felony.
Henderson has been charged as the crash allegedly occurred as Henderson and Gompert were racing pickup trucks down Broadway at the time of the crash. Court documents estimate Gompert to have been traveling at speeds between 56 and 91 miles per hour prior to the crash.
During testimony on Tuesday, the first day of a trial planned to take three days, Walgren took the stand and testified about what he recalled from the crash. At times, the boy spoke quietly. Walgren testified he had been walking to a friend’s house on the day of the crash when he had been struck. Before crossing the intersection, he said, he looked both ways.
“I was looking to see if there was any cars and if it was safe to cross,” he testified, saying he saw one vehicle stopped in the southbound lane and two vehicles stopped in the northbound lane. When he first entered the crossing, he said, he didn’t see Gompert’s vehicle. He estimated he was in the middle of the southbound lane when he saw Gompert’s truck and he tried to run to get out of the path of the truck.
“I just remember seeing the front of the truck coming at me,” he said.
He said he recalled hearing brakes, which caught his attention to see the truck coming at him.
After that, he said, he didn’t really remember a lot. He did remember telling an officer that he tried to make it across the street and he “had enough time to make it across,” as quoted by Henderson’s attorney Sterling Huff.
Scottsbluff Sgt. Phil Eckerberg and other police officers also took the stand, discussing the investigation. Eckerberg testified when he arrived on scene, emergency personnel were tending to Walgren, who was lying in the middle of the southbound lanes. He documented the crash scene, including skid marks that began more than 100 feet from the intersection, and took photographs. In his original documentation, he said, he didn’t account for a second vehicle, as he was not aware another driver had been involved.
The officer testified that when investigating a collision, he often asks onlookers if any of them had observed the crash. No one at the scene told police they had witnessed the crash nor had information connected to it, including Henderson, who was apparently at the scene as officers investigated. Eckerberg testified that officers didn’t initially know Henderson had been involved in the crash, learning a few days later. Capt. Tony Straub, who Eckerberg said told him of information that Henderson may be involved, was planned to take the stand Tuesday afternoon.
Gompert and another co-worker are among the witnesses listed as having been subpoenaed to testify in the case. Gompert had agreed to a plea agreement and will testify during the trial against Henderson. Testimony will resume Wednesday in the case.
