Trial of man accused of killing Scottsbluff woman moved

The trial of a Torrington man charged in the shooting death of a Scottsbluff woman has been moved to next year.
After several late pending motions in the case against Terry Anderson, Judge Scott Peasley of Eighth Judicial District Court in Platte County, decided to move the trial date to March 1, 2021. He has been asked to see over the trial in Goshen County.
Anderson is charged with two felony counts. Count I is aggravated assault and battery in connection with the shooting death of Deedra Strauch in south Torrington on Jan. 24 , 2020, and Count II is second=degree murder.
According to evidence at a prior hearing, Anderson and Strauch had been in an altercation, in which Anderson alleged that Strauch had hit him with a broom, knocking him down and causing the gun to be knocked over. He claimed the gun had accidentally discharged.
A second criminal case management order was filed Sept. 8. There were eight witness addendums to the pre-trial memorandum, plus 10 exhibit additions, and 24 added jury instructions that were requested by Anderson’s attorney Joe Bustos of Cheyenne.
Also, the state, represented by Goshen County District Court Attorney Eric Boyer filed a Notice of Intent to introduce specific instances of defendant’s conduct.
According to the filed papers, “the state is filing these papers out of abundance of caution because the evidence may qualify as uncharged misconduct evidence, as well as evidence of other crimes.”
The state intends to introduce testimony and evidence from acquaintances of Anderson, detailing a statement made by Anderson, with three text messages as proof.
The state also anticipates there is more evidence of a similar nature which the state is currently in process of attempting to obtain from cell phone records and downloads now in its possession.
Boyer added in the filed papers, the state is diligently working to determine whether other such potential evidence exists and will timely consider supplementing this motion including the evidence.
The state will anticipate the evidence will help establish the timeline, demonstrated preparation and ongoing planning and intent to engage violent and potential homicidal actions concerning the events in question, according to court documents.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.