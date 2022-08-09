 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Troopers assisting Morrill County Sheriff's Office with shooting investigation
Troopers assisting Morrill County Sheriff's Office with shooting investigation

  • Updated
Troopers and investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol are leading an investigation into a shooting that occurred at a residence near Broadwater.

At approximately 6:30 p.m. Monday, troopers were requested the Morrill County Sheriff’s Office to assist at the scene of a family dispute which resulted in the shooting death of a male victim, Rodney Bennett, 57. The Morrill County Sheriff’s Office had arrested Joseph Bennett, 29, before troopers arrived, according to information released by the State Patrol.

The Nebraska State Patrol was requested to be the lead agency once it was learned the victim had died due to his injuries. Investigators were assisted by the Sidney Police Department and members of the WING Task Force.

An autopsy is planned as the investigation continues.

