Troopers find 78 pounds of marijuana during traffic stop near Kimball

Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested one person after locating 78 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop on Interstate 80.

At approximately 1 p.m. Monday, a trooper observed an eastbound Hyundai Elantra speeding near mile marker 21 on I-80, near Kimball, according to information released from the Nebraska State Patrol. During the traffic stop, the trooper allegedly detected the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.

A search of the vehicle revealed 78 pounds of marijuana, contained in vacuum sealed packages in the trunk, according to the patrol. The driver, Liming Yang, 36, of Chicago, was arrested for possession of marijuana – more than one pound, possession with intent to deliver, and no drug tax stamp.

Yang is being held in the Kimball County Jail.