Troopers find narcotics, weapons in Kimball County incidents

Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested three people in two incidents in Kimball County. During one incident, troopers reported finding more than 300 pounds of suspected marijuana, according to information released from the patrol.

On Sunday, at approximately 11:40 a.m., troopers stopped to perform a motorist assist after observing a Toyota van parked on the shoulder of Interstate 80 with apparent vehicle trouble near mile marker 8 in Kimball County.

During the encounter, the troopers allegedly discovered that the driver, identified as Micah Cameron, 38, of Highlands Ranch, Colorado, was in possession of a firearm and was prohibited from possessing a firearm. While attempting to place Cameron under arrest, they allege Cameron threw a glass object, determined to be drug paraphernalia with suspected methamphetamine, against the ground. A search of the vehicle revealed a rifle and several firearm components.

Troopers arrested Cameron arrested on charges of possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, possession of a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony. He was lodged in the Kimball County Jail.

At approximately 3:50 p.m. Monday, troopers observed the driver of a Ford Transit speeding as he traveled northbound on 53A spur near Dix. During the traffic stop, a trooper reportedly detected the odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle. A search of the vehicle revealed 261.5 pounds of suspected marijuana and 50.5 pounds of suspected THC hash. The total weight of the marijuana products was 312 pounds. Troopers also allege they located a fake driver’s license belonging to the driver.

The driver, Noah Ropon, 19, of Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania, and passenger, Anthony George, 20, of Beaver, Pennsylvania, were arrested on charges of possession of marijuana – over one pound and possession with intent to deliver. Ropon was also cited for criminal impersonation. Both were lodged in the Kimball County Jail.