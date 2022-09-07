Troopers find stolen guns, narcotics during traffic stop in Cheyenne County

Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol arrested three people after locating multiple stolen firearms and controlled substances during a traffic stop in Cheyenne County.

The incident occurred Friday at approximately 6:50 a.m. when a trooper observed the driver of a Nissan Versa speeding while traveling west on I-80 near Lodgepole. During the traffic stop, the trooper reported detecting the odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle. The driver was also found to have a suspended license, according to information released by the NSP.

Troopers performed a search of the vehicle. During the search, the troopers located four handguns, two of which were discovered to be stolen, and a rifle. Troopers also located suspected MDMA pills and a small amount of marijuana.

The driver, Deontre Harris, 27, of Kansas City, Missouri, and passenger Linford Garrett, 21, of Independence, Missouri, were arrested for possession of amphetamines, theft by receiving stolen property, possession of a firearm during a drug violation, possession of a weapon during the commission of a felony, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Passenger Leonard Killebrew, 60, of McKinleyville, California, was arrested for possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, theft by receiving stolen property, possession of a firearm during a drug violation, possession of a weapon during the commission of a felony, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

All three were booked into the Cheyenne County Jail.