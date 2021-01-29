 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Truck filled with paper catches fire
0 comments
editor's pick alert top story

Truck filled with paper catches fire

Gering and Scottsbluff firefighters spent about four hours battling a fire at a Gering business Thursday.

Firefighters were called to the Docu-shred business, located in the 100 block of M Street, at about 10:40 p.m. to a call of heavy smoking coming from a structure, Gering Fire Chief Nathan Flowers told the Star-Herald.

Arriving firefighters observed heavy smoke coming from the eaves and made entry into the business. Flowers said they did a quick knockdown of a fire in the business and were able to determine the source of the fire coming from a truck containing a compactor-shredder.

The fire in the truck continued to burn, he said, and firefighters were able to isolate the truck by removing it from the building. The truck was full of shredded paper, making it difficult to suppress the fire, and all of the paper had to be removed.

“The compactor/shredder was damaged pretty extensively,” he said. “There were only minor damages to the building.”

He estimated that damages to the truck to be about $45,000.

Twenty-one firefighters were on scene for about three to four hours, Flowers said.

“We appreciate everyone’s help. It was a pretty long night.”

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

WATCH NOW: Scottsbluff Police names new captain
Crime

WATCH NOW: Scottsbluff Police names new captain

  • Updated

Scottsbluff Police Chief Kevin Spencer named longtime officer Lance Kite as the department's newest captain. Kite, who has been with the police department for more than 20 years, sat down with Star-Herald Digital Editor Maunette Loeks for this week's Table Talk. 

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Firefighters rescue man from more than 100-foot water tower

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News