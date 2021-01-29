Truck filled with paper catches fire

Gering and Scottsbluff firefighters spent about four hours battling a fire at a Gering business Thursday.

Firefighters were called to the Docu-shred business, located in the 100 block of M Street, at about 10:40 p.m. to a call of heavy smoking coming from a structure, Gering Fire Chief Nathan Flowers told the Star-Herald.

Arriving firefighters observed heavy smoke coming from the eaves and made entry into the business. Flowers said they did a quick knockdown of a fire in the business and were able to determine the source of the fire coming from a truck containing a compactor-shredder.

The fire in the truck continued to burn, he said, and firefighters were able to isolate the truck by removing it from the building. The truck was full of shredded paper, making it difficult to suppress the fire, and all of the paper had to be removed.

“The compactor/shredder was damaged pretty extensively,” he said. “There were only minor damages to the building.”

He estimated that damages to the truck to be about $45,000.

Twenty-one firefighters were on scene for about three to four hours, Flowers said.

“We appreciate everyone’s help. It was a pretty long night.”

