Two arrested on drug charges during traffic stop

Two people face charges after a Scotts Bluff County Sheriff deputy reported finding drugs during a traffic stop Monday.

Drew L. Hoppes, 37, and Paige Debus, 31, both of Alliance, have been charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a Class IV felony; possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl), a Class IV felony; and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to Scotts Bluff County Court documents.

According to an arrest affidavit, a Scotts Bluff County Sheriff deputy stopped a vehicle on Five Rocks Road and obtained a search warrant for the vehicle. The vehicle was driven by Debus and Hoppes was a passenger in the vehicle.

In a search of the vehicle, the officer reported finding a smoking device alleged to be in the possession of Hoppes and Debus, with fentanyl residue, foil containing fentanyl bills and burn residue, glass pipes with white residue and two small baggies. The pills were identified to be counterfeit oxycodone pills which contain fentanyl, according to the arrest affidavit.

Both Hoppes and Debus were arraigned on charges Wednesday, Dec. 7, in Scotts Bluff County Court.