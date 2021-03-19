Two face charges in child abuse investigation

Two people face charges after being arrested as part of an ongoing investigation into a child abuse report in Morrill County.

The Nebraska State Patrol released Friday that investigators with the patrol, working with the Morrill County Sheriff’s Office, began an investigation after the sheriff’s office received a report of abuse in February. A 3-year-old child had been reported to have suffered multiple injuries, including bruising, swelling and lacerations.

Two people, Brooke Stuart, 24, of Bridgeport, and Juan Sanchez, 21, of Bridgeport, were arrested.

Few details about the investigation were available in Morrill County Court records. Stuart has been charged with committing child abuse by neglect resulting in injury, a Class IIIA felony; and third-degree assault, a Class I misdemeanor.

An arrest warrant was issued for Stuart’s arrest on March 15. However, an affidavit outlining the underlying cause for her arrest was sealed, according to the warrant.

An affidavit in the warrant sought against Sanchez was also sealed. Sanchez has been charged with committing child abuse by neglect, resulting in injury, a Class IIIA felony; and failure to report suspected abuse, a Class III misdemeanor.