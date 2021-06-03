 Skip to main content
Two killed in crash near Mitchell
A man and women were killed in a one-vehicle rollover crash 3 miles west of Mitchell on Highway 26 Thursday afternoon.

The Scotts Bluff County Sheriff's Office and Nebraska State Patrol were called to a rollover near County Road 12 at about 3 p.m. The crash scene is about three miles west of Mitchell.

 According to information released by Nebraska State Patrol spokesman Cody Thomas said, a preliminary investigation determined the driver of the truck had been traveling west on Highway 26 when the driver lost control and vehicle rolled over, landing in the eastbound lanes.

The names of the deceased haven't been released pending notification of next of kin. Stay with starherald.com for more on this story as information is released.

