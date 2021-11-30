Two new dogs in town: Local agencies welcome K-9s

“He knew his name well,” he said of the reason he opted to stay with it.

Osborn trained with Frodo for two weeks at the Working Dogs International and has been training with him regularly.

“I train at least four days a week with him,” he said.

Osborn and Frodo are training to complete state K-9 certification, with the state of Nebraska putting into place standards for police service dog teams that took effect in January 2015. They are working with a Nebraska State Patrol instructor stationed in Sidney. During training exercises, Osborn runs Frodo through different scenarios to develop the dog's skills.

Dogs are effective tools, Osborn said. Frodo is a dual purpose dog, meaning he can detect drugs and also work to apprehend suspects, track people who are lost or missing and even find evidence. During a demonstration, Osborn used a Star-Herald photographer’s driver’s license to show how the dog can take a simple item and find it using human scent.

In tracking and apprehension of suspects, he said, dogs are also an effective tool. He notes that suspects will exhibit more fear of a dog than police officers in some situations.