Two Panhandle officers slated for surrender of law enforcement certification

When officers questioned Herbel’s wife, she said she came home to Herbel packing her things, telling her she needed to leave the residence and could not take her son with her. The woman told police she had been assaulted as she tried to get her son and that she fell during the assault onto a bed and on top of her son. Deputies described observing red marks on the woman’s wrist and the back of her arm, consistent with the use of the arm bar technique. One deputy said marks on the woman’s right arm were starting to bruise, and she also had marks on her left arm as well.