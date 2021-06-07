 Skip to main content
Two people killed in Mitchell crash identified
Two people killed in Mitchell crash identified

At least one killed in crash near Mitchell
JEFF VAN PATTEN/Star-Herald

Two Guernsey, Wyoming, residents were identified as the people killed in a crash near Mitchell last week.

Nebraska State Patrol spokesman Cody Thomas identified Peggy Crowe, 62, and Jimmie Burnitt, 63, both of Guernsey, Wyoming, as the man and the woman killed in a rollover on Thursday, June 3.

The rollover occurred near County Road 12 on Highway 26, about three miles west of Mitchell. Thomas said a preliminary investigation determined the driver of the truck had been traveling west on Highway 26 when the driver lost control and vehicle rolled over, landing in the eastbound lanes. It was not clear whether Crowe or Burnitt had been the driver and Thomas did not respond to a request for clarification.

Thomas said seat belts were not in use in the crash.

