Two students killed in accident at WNCC Aviation Maintenance facility

SIDNEY, Neb. — Two Western Nebraska Community College students have died at the Western Nebraska Community College Aviation Maintenance facility in Sidney as a result of a tragic accident. The names of the deceased students were not released pending notification of the students’ families.

“We are deeply saddened by the horrific events that have taken place today in our Aviation Maintenance facility,” WNCC President Carmen Simone said. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families, friends, classmates, and faculty members impacted by this tragedy. Our Aviation Maintenance program is a very tight-knit group and this is an incredibly difficult time for all.”

WNCC will continue to work with local authorities in Sidney to assist with the investigation. Further information will be released as it becomes available.

Arrangements for memorial services are pending.

Few details were released, as of press time.

WNCC Public Relations and Marketing Director Allison Judy told the said the incident occurred early Thursday morning during instructional time at the Sidney campus main building. She said there’s about 15 students in the aviation program.