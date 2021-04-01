 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Two students killed in accident at WNCC Aviation Maintenance facility
0 comments
breaking topical

Two students killed in accident at WNCC Aviation Maintenance facility

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Two students killed in accident at WNCC Aviation Maintenance facility

A WNCC Aviation plane brought to the WNCC Scottsbluff facility for use by the theater program.

SIDNEY, Neb. — Two Western Nebraska Community College students have died at the Western Nebraska Community College Aviation Maintenance facility in Sidney as a result of a tragic accident. The names of the deceased students were not released pending notification of the students’ families. 

“We are deeply saddened by the horrific events that have taken place today in our Aviation Maintenance facility,” WNCC President Carmen Simone said. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families, friends, classmates, and faculty members impacted by this tragedy. Our Aviation Maintenance program is a very tight-knit group and this is an incredibly difficult time for all.”

WNCC will continue to work with local authorities in Sidney to assist with the investigation. Further information will be released as it becomes available.

Arrangements for memorial services are pending.

Few details were released, as of press time.

WNCC Public Relations and Marketing Director Allison Judy told the said the incident occurred early Thursday morning during instructional time at the Sidney campus main building. She said there’s about 15 students in the aviation program.

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Colorado man arrested after crash near Scottsbluff
Crime

Colorado man arrested after crash near Scottsbluff

  • Updated

Fabian Hernandez, 31, of Fort Collins, Colorado, was arrested after intentionally striking another vehicle as its driver traveled on Highway 92 Monday. A passenger in the vehicle had a protection order against the man. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News