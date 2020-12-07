Vigilante 'investigation' creates issues for prosecuting cases

Sidney authorities are investigating a child enticement case spurred by a vigilante effort to expose alleged child predators on social media.

However, the involvement of four men, who said they were from Texas and posted video on YouTube under the “Predator Poachers” YouTube channel, may have complicated any attempts to bring the case in front of a court.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Sidney Police began an investigation of a man identified as a 45-year-old Sidney man after being called to a Sidney apartment building Wednesday, Dec. 2. The apartment manager had contacted police, reporting men in a black SUV who appeared to be watching a Sidney apartment building. Sidney Police attempted to make contact with the men.

The men were part of group of four men who say in a YouTube video they had drove from Houston, Texas, to confront a man they allege had sought to have a sexual relationship with an 8-year-old girl. At first, according to the video, the men sought to confront him at a Sidney business, but when realizing he won’t be alone, they decide to confront him at his mother’s home.