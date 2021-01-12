Warrant issued for Torrington man sought for assaulting man with an ax

An arrest warrant has been issued for a Torrington man, Alden John Hill, who has criminal charges pending from an incident that occurred on Dec. 11.

He is being charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon with intent to do bodily harm and a charge of battery.

In an affidavit, Goshen County Deputy Matt Ringle and Undersheriff Doug Patrick outlined arriving at a location to meet with a man, Edgar Vasquez. As officers approached, they saw Edgar and Pablo Vasquez standing by Edgar’s pickup and saw an ax behind it. Edgar Vasquez alleged that a man, who they knew by the name Jacko, had hit him in the head with the ax, then pushed him down and started hitting him. The man had approached the Edgar and Pablo Vasquez about selling corn in a pickup that he drove, Pablo Vasquez told the officers.

As one of the officers took photos of Edgar’s head, left arm and of the ax, and was getting more information, two individuals, Christopher and Tami Graybull, pulled up and told the officers that a man had entered their business and had asked for money. When they refused, the man left. Graybull stated that they were driving on Third Avenue when they saw a man with an ax. Graybull said when the man saw them, he threw the ax on the ground. They also told officers they had witnessed the assault of Edgar Vasquez.