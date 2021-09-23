WATCH NOW: Brazen thieves attempt to steal from Scottsbluff ATM

Scottsbluff Police are investigating an attempted theft of an ATM on Sept. 14.

A patrolling police officer observed damages to a Platte Valley Bank ATM while on patrol, Sgt. Cody Enlow told the Star-Herald.

The officer had been in the area of Avenue B and West Eighth Street when he found a pickup, sitting on the wrong side of the roadway and in the middle of the lane, with its door open. No one had been observed by the vehicle or in the area, and the steering column of the vehicle had been punched. Officers believed the vehicle to have been stolen.

After the discovery, officers inspecting the area observed that the ATM at the Platte Valley Bank had been damaged, he said.

“It was evident that the ATM had been pried open,” he said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Officers obtained surveillance video from the bank, observing two people, suspected to be men, who arrived at the bank in a truck, which was later determined to have been stolen from Kick Kars, located on Broadway and not far from the bank. The attempt takes about 2 minutes and the men move quickly, according to the surveillance video. Video of the surveillance video captured is available on starherald.com.