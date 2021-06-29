WATCH NOW: Officers serving warrant when Bayard man shot

How long the perimeter remains in place and the scene sealed depends on the investigation, Von Minden said. Investigators were mapping the area and collecting evidence.

“As for how long that will take will depend on the complexity of the crime scene,” he said. “They’re all different, but I would anticipate they’ll be working well into the night.

In the case of an officer-involved shooting, typically another agency is called in to investigate because state statute requires a grand jury to be convened to examine the actions of the law enforcement officers when a person has died while being apprehended or in custody. Grand jury proceedings are not public, but statute does allow the grand jury’s report that is filed with the court to be available for public review.

Cardenas and Von Minden declined to release much detail regarding the events that transpired before the shooting.

“I think it would be preliminary, at this point to comment on that,” Von Minden said. “It’s still a very fluid situation and we wouldn’t want to comment without being completely accurate on what went on. We want to make sure that when we do comment, we have all the facts in front of us.”