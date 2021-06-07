WATCH NOW: Scottsbluff man killed in officer-involved shooting

The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating after officers killed a 47-year-old man during a standoff Monday.
The man held the officers at bay for about 5 1/2 hours before officers shot him at about 5:30 p.m. Scottsbluff Police Chief Kevin Spencer confirmed that the man died as a result of the shooting.
Rumors on social media had circulated that three people had been shot, including two police officers. However, Spencer quickly released that was not true and later held a press conference confirming some of the details of the shooting.
"All the officers are OK. We did have an officer-involved shooting," he said during the press conference Monday night. "...I have asked the Nebraska State Patrol to bring in a team and investigate this matter."
The shooting occurred after officers had been on scene of a standoff since noon, called to a report of a man allegedly threatening to harm himself or others with a handgun. As officers responded to the home, it was reported that shots may have been fired.
The man was said to be armed with two handguns and at one point even made contact with officers while holding a weapon behind his back.
Officers attempted to make contact with him via cell phone, but calls were not answered. Officers even utilized a bull horn to talk to the man and the deployed robots to transfer a phone to the man and to use the robot to talk to him. At different times, the man cut off contact with police.
Family members were also on the scene and apparently attempting to make contact with the man, according to reporter observations.
"We tried to negotiate with him to get him to come out and were unsuccessful," Spencer said. "At some point, the team made entry, and they shot the person inside."
At about 5:20 p.m., people on scene reported shots were fired, and police made entry into the home. Shots were fired by police and an ambulance, which had been on standby, responded. The man was transported to Regional West Medical Center.
The Nebraska State Patrol will investigate. Capt. Kurt Von Minden answered questions about the investigations team, which he said will be made up of officers from throughout the state.
"The state patrol has activated its special investigations team, which is a team comprised of trained investigators who all share specialties which complement each other in regards to (investigating) officer-involved shootings. Those officers are on scene now, and some are continuing across the state to get on scene, where they will take over the investigation, process the scene and interview everyone concerned. "
Spencer and Von Minden said that additional details would be released by the county attorney's office. The man was identified as officers responded to the scene in scanner traffic, but police have not yet officially released his name.
No one else was in the home at the time of the standoff. A perimeter around the residential area had been established, with West Overland blocked off at Avenues V and X, and some of the neighboring residences were evacuated.
Officers with the Nebraska State Patrol, Scotts Bluff County Sheriff's Department, Gering Police Department and Nebraska Game & Parks Commission responded and were on site throughout the standoff.
Scottsbluff Fire Department and Valley Ambulance also responded.
An investigation of any shooting involving an officer, as well as the convening of a grand jury to consider evidence in the investigation, is required by state statute.