WATCH NOW: Scottsbluff man killed in officer-involved shooting

The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating after officers killed a 47-year-old man during a standoff Monday.

The man held the officers at bay for about 5 1/2 hours before officers shot him at about 5:30 p.m. Scottsbluff Police Chief Kevin Spencer confirmed that the man died as a result of the shooting.

Rumors on social media had circulated that three people had been shot, including two police officers. However, Spencer quickly released that was not true and later held a press conference confirming some of the details of the shooting.

"All the officers are OK. We did have an officer-involved shooting," he said during the press conference Monday night. "...I have asked the Nebraska State Patrol to bring in a team and investigate this matter."

The shooting occurred after officers had been on scene of a standoff since noon, called to a report of a man allegedly threatening to harm himself or others with a handgun. As officers responded to the home, it was reported that shots may have been fired.

The man was said to be armed with two handguns and at one point even made contact with officers while holding a weapon behind his back.