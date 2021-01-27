Scottsbluff Police Chief Kevin Spencer named longtime officer Lance Kite as the department's newest captain. Kite, who has been with the police department for more than 20 years, began in his new duties last week. He sat down with Star-Herald Digital Editor Maunette Loeks for this week's Table Talk.
WATCH NOW: Scottsbluff Police names new captain
