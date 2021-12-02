 Skip to main content
WATCH NOW: Video shows shooting started as a result of disturbance; vehicle driver sought
WATCH NOW: Video shows shooting started as a result of disturbance; vehicle driver sought

Scottsbluff Police are seeking tips in a Nov. 26 shooting. Initially, the shooting was reported as a drive-by shooting, but Scottsbluff Police Capt. Brian Wasson says it appears the shooting was part of a disturbance.

The Scottsbluff Police Department has released additional details in a Nov. 26 shooting.

No one was injured in a shooting that occurred in the 1700 block of Sixth Avenue, Scottsbluff Police Capt. Brian Wasson said.

Initially, the shooting had been reported as a drive-by shooting.

“That appears not to be the case,” Wasson said, saying evidence and other information collected by police indicates that a disturbance had occurred between a resident of a home at 1721 Sixth Ave. A man who had come to the residence and was involved in the disturbance then appears to have gone to his vehicle, a white pickup, retrieved a gun and then shot at the residence.

The persons who initially reported a drive-by shooting appear to know who the other party in the disturbance was and “may be minimizing their involvement,” he said.

The residence at 1721 Sixth Avenue and a neighboring residence, both of which were occupied, were struck by bullets. Police have identified the type of gun used in the shooting, but that information is not being released to the public at this time.

Police are seeking information about the driver of a white pickup seen in video. Wasson said police are not certain if it is a Dodge or Chevy pickup.

Video of the pickup as obtained by surveillance video at the home is available on starherald.com.

Anyone with information on the incident can contact Scottsbluff Police, 308-632-7176, or tips can be reported anonymously, 308-632-STOP (7867).

Scottsbluff Police investigating drive-by shooting
Scottsbluff Police investigating drive-by shooting

Scottsbluff Police are seeking information in drive-by shooting that occurred Friday in Scottsbluff. Police are also investigating reports of gunshots being heard in the early morning hours of Nov. 25 in the East Overland area.

