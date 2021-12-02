WATCH NOW: Video shows shooting started as a result of disturbance; vehicle driver sought

The Scottsbluff Police Department has released additional details in a Nov. 26 shooting.

No one was injured in a shooting that occurred in the 1700 block of Sixth Avenue, Scottsbluff Police Capt. Brian Wasson said.

Initially, the shooting had been reported as a drive-by shooting.

“That appears not to be the case,” Wasson said, saying evidence and other information collected by police indicates that a disturbance had occurred between a resident of a home at 1721 Sixth Ave. A man who had come to the residence and was involved in the disturbance then appears to have gone to his vehicle, a white pickup, retrieved a gun and then shot at the residence.

The persons who initially reported a drive-by shooting appear to know who the other party in the disturbance was and “may be minimizing their involvement,” he said.

The residence at 1721 Sixth Avenue and a neighboring residence, both of which were occupied, were struck by bullets. Police have identified the type of gun used in the shooting, but that information is not being released to the public at this time.

Police are seeking information about the driver of a white pickup seen in video. Wasson said police are not certain if it is a Dodge or Chevy pickup.