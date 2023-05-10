A St. Croix County Sheriff's deputy with Panhandle ties died after being shot while on duty, according to a story reported by the Hudson, Wisconsin, Star-Observer.

Kaitie Leising, 29, had been shot and killed after responding to a call of a possible impaired driver in a ditch in the town of Glenwood, Wisconsin, on Saturday, May 6, according to information released by the St. Croix County Sheriff's Office and reported by the Star-Observer. According to media reports, she had stopped the driver and asked him to perform a sobriety test.

Shortly after Leising arrived on the scene, she reported shots fired. Leising suffered a gunshot wound and was transported to a local hospital, where she later died.

The individual involved fled the scene and was later found deceased in a wooded area with a gunshot wound, according to a news release from the state's Department of Justice.

On Sunday, community members and public safety personnel gathered on a community bridge and honored the woman as her body was escorted from the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office to a local funeral home.

"Deputies and officers will stand vigil by her side until the services are complete," the St. Croix County Sheriff's Office said in its press release.

According to an obituary, Kaitlin "Kaitie" R. Leising, 29, lived in New Richmond, Wisconsin, and was born Jan. 10, 1994, in Scottsbluff to Roger and Kristine (Hansen) Stevens. She graduated in 2012 from Chadron High School and attended Black Hills State University in Spearfish, South Dakota. She leaves behind a wife and son, in addition to her parents and other family and friends.

Her career in law enforcement first started in the Pennington County Sheriff's Office in Rapid City, South Dakota, where she worked for two years until joining the St. Croix County Sheriff's Office in Hudson, Wisconsin.