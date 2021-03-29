Witness concerns, rape shield law generate concern in upcoming trial

Goshen County Attorney Eric Boyer brought concerns to the court saying that witnesses Domonkos wanted to bring to the trial would only bring forth “hearsay” and “unduly prejudice.” He did not identify the witnesses proposed. Boyer was concerned about the Wyoming Rape Shield Law, in protecting the teen. The Rape Shiled Law prohibits opinion and reputation evidence.

It states, “Furthermore, if such evidence is deemed admissible and submitted in court, it shall be treated as privileged information and shall not be made available for public use or scrutiny in the trial as well as post-trial proceedings. It is pertinent to note that this is one of the few Rape Shield Laws that explicitly states the free nature of the evidence above and serves as an able safeguard against exploitation of disclosures during trial for the ulterior motive of defaming the alleged victim, or in some cases the defendant.”