Witness concerns, rape shield law generate concern in upcoming trial

Concerns about the treatment of a 15-year-old witness alleging a former Torrington Police Officer assaulted her were brought before a Goshen County judge recently.
On March 18, former Torrington Police Officer Anthony Scoleri and his attorney Donna D. Domonkos, appeared before Judge Patrick Korell in Eighth Judicial Court in Torrington.
Scoleri, a former Torrington Police Department (TPD) officer, is charged with three counts of sexual assault of a minor and one count of incest, which allegedly occurred in February 2020.
Goshen County Attorney Eric Boyer brought concerns to the court saying that witnesses Domonkos wanted to bring to the trial would only bring forth “hearsay” and “unduly prejudice.” He did not identify the witnesses proposed. Boyer was concerned about the Wyoming Rape Shield Law, in protecting the teen. The Rape Shiled Law prohibits opinion and reputation evidence.
It states, “Furthermore, if such evidence is deemed admissible and submitted in court, it shall be treated as privileged information and shall not be made available for public use or scrutiny in the trial as well as post-trial proceedings. It is pertinent to note that this is one of the few Rape Shield Laws that explicitly states the free nature of the evidence above and serves as an able safeguard against exploitation of disclosures during trial for the ulterior motive of defaming the alleged victim, or in some cases the defendant.”
Boyer said that a witness that Domonkos hasn’t been able to contact should not be allowed to testify, mainly because of the time frame. Trial is set for April 5.
Korell gave Domonkos until the end of last week to find the witness.
Boyer brought up that Domonkos had hired a private detective Steven Miller, from Cheyenne, and that discovery from that private investigator had not been reported. Domonkos stated she had not received any report from Miller.
Plus, Boyer added it would all be “hearsay,” and should not be admissible, if it did show up.
A discussion about DFS records and presenting DNA evidence was discussed and Korell asked defense and prosecution to work on getting things worked out before trial. He also suggested talking to the Wyoming Bar to get things “worked out.”
Scoleri had previously requested a change of venue in the case. Korell said he would issue a written ruling on Scoleri’s motion for change of venue. It was not discussed in open court.