Woman's death under investigation

The Goshen County Sheriff's Department is investigating the death of an unidentified woman.

According to a Goshen County Sheriff’s Department press release, on Tuesday, May 17 at approximately 10 a.m., deputies responded to a report of a deceased woman found in her home.

The death is being investigated as a suspicious death at this time. The case is being investigated by the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation. The GCSD and the Goshen County Coroner’s Office is assisting in the investigation.

This is an ongoing investigation. Additional details weren't available as of Tuesday evening.