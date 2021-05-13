Women share stories of recovery during drug court celebration

Trevino said she had used drugs of some sort since she was 16 years old.

However, “meth was my downfall,” Trevino said, admitting she also drank alcohol and did other drugs. Once she started using meth, she was “chasing the next high,” and she found herself in a cycle of jail stints beginning with a car wreck in 2017 and continuing through 2018.

“By the middle of 2018, I lost it all. I lost my home, my kids, everything just spiraled out of control.”

In jail, she said, she “wanted to get sober, but didn’t.” She would pledge to stay sober, but deep down, knew she wanted to get high. Once out of jail and on the streets, “I was doing anything and everything that I needed to do to get high, or stay high.”

After being charged in March 2019 with distribution of methamphetamine charges, she served five to six months. It was a time that she called amazing because she did some soul searching. She said her frame of mind was: “What you got to do, and how you’re going to do it, and how bad do you really want it?”

She said she handed her life over to God and changed her mindset. She was sentenced in August 2019, with her sentence including drug court as part of her probation term. Some described the programs as controlling.