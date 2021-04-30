Wyoming man arrested on federal rape, kidnapping charges

Area authorities assisted in the arrest of a Wyoming man sought on federal charges on Wednesday.

Brandon Jessiman, 26, had been arrested on two counts of aggravated assault and battery, strangulation of a household member, sexual assault in the first-degree, kidnapping and three counts of domestic battery stemming from incidents alleged to have occurred between Feb. 27 and March 5. Saratoga Police obtained a Carbon County arrest warrant on March 8 for Jessiman’s arrest after an investigation.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In March, members of the U.S. Marsha’s Service (USMS) Wyoming Fugitive Task Force in Cheyenne initiated an investigation to locate and apprehend the man at the request of the Carbon County District Attorney and Saratoga Police Department. USMS investigators and Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) agents developed information Jessiman fled Wyoming through Colorado and may be hiding in western Nebraska.

Through a joint investigation between the USMS fugitive task forces in Wyoming and Colorado, Saratoga Police Department, Wyoming DCI, Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Office and the Western Intelligence Nercotics Group Task Force, authorities located Jessiman and he was apprehended after a brief foot pursuit. He has been booked at the Scotts Bluff County Detention Center and is awaiting extradition to Carbon County, Wyoming.

In a press release, Randall Huff, United States Marshal for the District of Wyoming, said, “This case is a great example of teamwork among federal, state and local law enforcement agencies leading to the arrest of a violent suspect over a three0state area. We hope the apprehension of this suspect will bring some degree of closure to the victim.”

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.