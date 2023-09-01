Service had been restored Friday following an outage that affected multiple 911 centers across the state Thursday, according to a press release from the Nebraska Public Service Commission.

Lumen reported the outage caused by a fiber cut to its network in the Omaha area, began at 7:05 p.m., Thursday, Aug.31, and affected multiple 911 centers across the state. The Scotts Bluff County Communications Center and others in the Panhandle were affected.

Service was restored at 5:30 a.m., Friday, Sept. 1. Lumen is working to determine the cause of the fiber cut.

“We want to thank the 911 centers affected by the outage, for their quick work in getting the word out on the outage and for utilizing alternative means for the public to contact emergency services,” Director David Sankey, PSC State 911 Department, said.

The PSC determined that 39 of the 68 Public Safety Answering Points (PSAPs) or 911 centers across the state were affected by the outage in various ways.

The PSC is working with Lumen to determine the cause of the fiber cut.