An Alliance man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison on federal drug charges.

U.S. Attorney Steven Russell announced Monday that Ryan Arrants, 43, of Alliance, was sentenced to in federal court in Omaha on charges of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

U.S. District Judge Brian C. Buescher sentenced Arrants to 180 months of imprisonment. There is no parole in the federal system. After his release from prison, Arrants will begin a five-year term of supervised release.

On April 20, 2021, law enforcement in Alliance conducted a controlled purchase of methamphetamine and a Ruger handgun from Arrants. An informant went to Arrants’s residence and purchased the methamphetamine and the handgun for $450.

On Aug. 9, 2021, officers executed a search warrant of Arrants’s Alliance residence and located approximately 115 grams of methamphetamine, according to information released by the U.S. Attorney's Office.

The Alliance Police Department, the Scottsbluff Police Department, the WING Drug Task Force, and the Nebraska State Patrol conducted the investigation.