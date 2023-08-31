Alliance's police chief is stepping down.

In a press release Thursday, Alliance City Manager Seth Sorensen announced that current police chief Phillip Lukens has submitted his resignation.

Lukens has headed the department since December 2020. Sorensen said that Lukens resignation will be effective Set. 15.

Lt. Kirk Felker has been appointed to serve as interim police chief while the executive search for the full-time position is completed.

Lukens had been searching for a different position for sometime, as he had been named a finalist in April for a police chief position in St. Joseph, Missouri, He has been announced as a finalist for a police chief position in Joplin, Missouri, where community meet and greets were held just last week, according to media reports.

In his release, Sorensen said, "On behalf of the City of Alliance, we wish Chief Lukens the very best in his future endeavors."