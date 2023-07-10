Immigration Judge Alexandra Larsen tapped notes into her computer as Cristian Rivera tried to convince her not to send his family back to El Salvador.

It was a June morning in Larsen’s courtroom, located inside an east Omaha brick building that most residents have never visited – immigration court. Rivera’s wife and 11-year-old son sat on wooden benches and watched their futures decided from the courtroom’s front row.

Rivera told the judge that his brother-in-law, a member of a notorious gang, threatened his family in January 2019: Either store my guns and cars at your home, or else.

Days later, the family abandoned most of their belongings and set out on a 2,800-mile journey that eventually landed them in central Iowa.

The 33-year-old Rivera, speaking Spanish to the judge, said that he fears his brother-in-law and fellow gang members would “take our lives” if they return to El Salvador.

“The only place I feel safe is in this country,” Rivera said, his words translated to English by the court’s interpreter.

Fifteen minutes after hearing closing arguments, Larsen returned to deliver her verdict.

The decision Larsen read aloud to Rivera, his wife Bertha and their son Cristhian carried the same result that the Omaha judge handed down to 97% of asylum seekers between October 2019 and September 2022.

Denied. No asylum for the Riveras. They would have to leave the U.S.

Omaha’s immigration court has increasingly become a place dreaded by immigrants seeking asylum.

The judges who decide cases in Omaha denied more than 96% of asylum applications they ruled on between October and May, according to an immigration database, known as TRAC, maintained by Syracuse University and analyzed by Flatwater Free Press. The denial rate nationally was roughly 53%.

During those months, the Omaha court had the highest rejection rate of any immigration court in the country.

Tens of thousands of immigrants come to the U.S. every year to apply for asylum, a legal designation meant to protect those fleeing persecution due to their race, religion, nationality, political beliefs or membership in a specific social group.

While most immigration courts have started granting asylum more often since President Joe Biden took office, Omaha’s immigration judges have headed in the other direction.

Asylum seekers are much less likely to succeed in Omaha because of the judges’ narrow interpretation of asylum law, immigration attorneys and experts say.

The Omaha asylum success rate is also low because Central Americans and Mexicans – who make up most claims here – generally have more difficulty winning their cases, the database shows.

Larsen, reading her decision in the courtroom, said the Rivera family’s testimony was credible – but also didn’t meet the high standard of persecution under asylum law.

It isn’t enough to have a “subjective” fear of harm at the hands of a gang, she said. The family had not been physically harmed. The threats made against them were vague, the judge said.

The family plans to appeal, said their attorney Trey Sucher, allowing them to stay in the country as the case plays out. If Larsen’s decision stands, the family would eventually be sent back to El Salvador.

If that happens, they will be returning to a country where the brother-in-law who threatened them, since charged with murder, is believed to have skipped bail, Rivera said. The family is afraid he’s waiting for them.

From ICE to the bench

Three judges decide the vast majority of cases at the Omaha court: Larsen, Abby Meyer and Matthew Morrissey. All three denied more than 80% of the asylum cases they decided between their appointments and September 2022, according to a TRAC analysis.

All three worked as Immigration and Customs Enforcement attorneys – the agency’s version of prosecutors – before taking the bench. One, Morrissey, appears to have experience defending immigrants as a private attorney.

Gail Montenegro, a spokeswoman for the Executive Office for Immigration Review, declined interview requests on behalf of the three judges.

Immigration lawyers argue that the judges’ prosecutor-like interpretation of the law have helped make Omaha’s court so difficult for asylum seekers.

“They went from basically trying to carry out the objective of the Department of Homeland Security and trying to remove everyone to being put at the bench and tasked with trying to be impartial,” in determining who should be granted asylum, Sucher said. “Humans are imperfect and trying to completely transition yourself from that history is difficult.”

Larsen and Meyer were appointed by attorneys general serving under former President Donald Trump, while Morrissey’s nomination to the court came during former President Barack Obama’s administration.

The trio of judges still appear to be applying Trump-era interpretations of immigration law despite a recent loosening of asylum policies under Biden, said Brian Blackford, an attorney who defends asylum seekers before the Omaha court.

Those Trump-era rulings, since rescinded, made it nearly impossible for victims of domestic violence or gang violence to win asylum.

Paul Stultz, a retired ICE attorney, said Larsen, Meyer and Morrissey were fair and unbiased when he worked with them at ICE, noting that the three exhibited qualities desired in judges.

In a statement, Montenegro, the court spokesperson, said immigration judges decide claims on a case-by-case basis according to federal law.

“Immigration judges consider all evidence and arguments presented by both parties, including country conditions, and decide each case in a manner that is timely, impartial, and consistent with applicable law and case precedent,” the statement said.

A spokesman for ICE declined to comment.

‘The case law is not on our side’

The Omaha court handles one of the highest concentrations of cases from Central America and Mexico. Like the Riveras, most asylum seekers from the region face long odds of winning — regardless of which court handles their case.

Nine in ten asylum seekers whose cases were decided in Omaha from October to May came from Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras or Mexico, according to TRAC data.

Over the last three fiscal years, U.S. immigration courts have denied about 70% of cases from those four countries — much higher than the denial rate for asylum seekers from elsewhere.

That’s because asylum law isn’t protective of immigrants fleeing economic hardship or gang violence, said Stultz.

Many Central American and Mexican claims, including the Riveras’ case, hinge on one of those concepts.

Nearly all of Omaha immigration lawyer Rachel Yamamoto’s clients claim they are fleeing gangs or an abusive relative.

“The case law is not on our side,” she said.

Anna Deal, legal director at the Immigrant Legal Center, said the heavily Central American composition of the Omaha court’s caseload “is not a valid justification” for its extremely high denial rate, noting that some claims from those countries should be granted.

“There seems to be a bit of a double standard,” Deal said. “Even in the face of evidence that particular countries are effectively failed states … (judges) are willing to find the government is doing enough and that these people just have to live with a level of insecurity due to their national origin.”

The Omaha court’s denial rate can’t be solely attributed to who is seeking asylum.

Several courts that approve a greater proportion of asylum cases, including Charlotte, Kansas City and New Orleans, have similarly high rates of Central American and Mexican asylum seekers, according to a Flatwater Free Press analysis of TRAC data.

When denied in Omaha, many asylum seekers appeal to a board of judges, though that board rarely overturns denials. Some are eventually deported, Yamamoto said, but she suspects many of her former clients remain in the country as undocumented immigrants.

Denied and deported

Lacy Lorenzo lived through the most devastating possible outcome of losing an asylum case in Omaha.

Luis Lorenzo, her future husband, came to Omaha from Guatemala as a child in the 1990s with his family, which held ties to an opposition political party. Several uncles and cousins had been assassinated in Guatemala.

Lorenzo grew up undocumented before a criminal charge landed him in deportation proceedings.

Lacy Lorenzo remembers saying at the time, “If you send him back, you might as well kill him yourself.”

Larsen denied Lorenzo’s asylum claim in 2020. He was deported to Guatemala, leaving a wife and two children in Omaha.

When he arrived, he stuck out as an easy target, Lacy Lorenzo said. In March 2021, she got a call that her husband had been shot while walking out of his home.

In an interview, Lacy Lorenzo said she blames Larsen and the Omaha court for her husband’s death.

Montenegro declined to comment on the case, but said “immigration judges are all highly trained professionals who adjudicate cases fairly, equitably, and efficiently.”

Two years after Luis Lorenzo’s slaying, his widow is raising a 16-year-old girl and a 10-year-old boy. The single mother hopes the Omaha immigration judges will “actually give people fair consideration” in the future and remember that deported immigrants leave their families and communities behind.

“I feel like those (judges) are allowed to play God,” she said. “They’re making life-or-death decisions.”