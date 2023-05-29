Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Sgt. Philip Eckerberg, of the Scottsbluff Police Department, answers questions submitted by readers each week. To submit a question for consideration, email policeinfo@scottsbluff.org.

Q. Can police interview my child or take a witness statement if I'm not present?

A. I took the time to consult with the Scotts Bluff County Attorney's Office to make sure I had the correct references before I answered this question. The short answer to this question is yes; however, as with many things, the answer is more complicated than just one word.

One problem with this question is that this is a very emotional situation as most parents, myself included, are very protective of their children. My children are all adults now and I am still protective of them. The other problem is that many people get their legal information from fictional television shows that are likely not based on Nebraska law and may not be based on any state's law. The third problem is that someone may have lived in another state with different laws than Nebraska and are assuming that the laws in Nebraska are the same as where they came from.

In Hall v. Thomas, 611 F.3d 1259, 1289 (11th Cir. 2010) the court determined that “there is no clearly established federal constitutional requirement: (1) that police officers advise juveniles, suspected of state crimes, of a right to have a parent present during questioning, or (2) that interrogation cease upon a juvenile's request for the presence of a parent or guardian."

There simply aren’t any Nebraska laws or court decisions that prohibit police officers from talking to a juvenile without parental consent. There are some rules for specific situations such as 28-728 (iii) “Arranging for a video-recorded forensic interview at a child advocacy center for children who are 3 to 18 years of age and are alleged to be victims of sexual abuse or serious physical abuse or neglect, have witnessed a violent crime, are found in a drug-endangered environment, or have been recovered from a kidnapping."

If a juvenile is in custody and being interrogated, they still need to be provided with their Miranda Rights and 43-248.01 says; “All law enforcement personnel or other governmental officials having custody of any person under 18 years of age shall inform the person in custody, using developmentally appropriate language and without unnecessary delay, of such person's right to call or consult an attorney who is retained by or appointed on behalf of such person or whom the person may desire to consult and, except when exigent circumstances exist, shall permit such person to call or consult such attorney without delay. An attorney shall be permitted to see and consult with the person in custody alone and in private at the place of custody.”

Statute 43-248 allows police officers to take juveniles into custody without a warrant for several reasons including committing a crime, being a runaway, being truant or if “A juvenile is seriously endangered." Statute 79-294 allows officers to take juveniles from schools.

If an officer takes a juvenile into custody, state statute 43-250 requires that the officer “immediately take reasonable measures to notify the juvenile's parent, guardian, custodian, or relative." Generally speaking, officers can interview or interrogate juveniles that are victims, witnesses or suspects without parental consent. The only time we need to notify parents is when they are taken into custody or cited for a criminal offense. Traffic violations, such as speeding, are exempted from the notification requirement.

If you are reading this from outside of Nebraska, you should take steps to become familiar with the laws of your state.