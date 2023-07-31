Q. What are the rules on abandoned vehicles and trailers?

A. Scottsbluff Ordinance 22-9-1 says “It shall be unlawful for any person to cause any vehicle to be an abandoned vehicle.” Ordinance 22-9-5 says “A police officer may remove and convey, or cause to be removed and conveyed, by towing or otherwise, to the vehicle pound any abandoned vehicle.”

So the next question would be, what is an abandoned vehicle?

The first ordinance that we will use and the most common reason for us to tag an abandoned vehicle is 22-6-22 which says, “It shall be unlawful for any person to park or leave standing any vehicle in any street, alley, municipal off-street parking lot, or other public way or place of the city for a period of more than ten days. This section shall not be construed to extend any period of time for parking or leaving a vehicle that is limited by some other provision of this article.”

The maximum amount of time that a vehicle can be parked at any public location is 10 days. It may be a shorter amount of time, depending on the location. For example, there are some public parking lots that restrict parking to a certain number of hours between two and 24 hours.

Nebraska law 60-1901 provides for several reasons for a vehicle to be considered abandoned.

Being on public property for more than six hours with no license plates.

Being left on public property where parking is not permitted for more than 24 hours, this would include the shoulders or roads.

Being left 48 hours after the allowed parking time has expired.

Being left unattended for seven days on private property.

Scottsbluff City Ordinance 22-6-20 allows police to tow vehicles that are an immediate traffic obstruction.

Scottsbluff ordinance 20-6-15 states that trailers can not be left on the street unless they are attached to a vehicle. There is a permit process for construction trailers to be left on the street while a project is being completed.

There are two ways that a vehicle can be identified as abandoned. One, we get a complaint from a citizen, and two, the officer identifies it as abandoned while on patrol. The vehicles need to meet one of the above criteria.

Things that I look for are license plates that have been expired for a long time and vehicles that appear to be dysfunctional. Dysfunctional could be anything from flat tires to obvious mechanical issues, like the transmission laying on the street under the vehicle or it being wrecked. Other things I look for are a lot of debris collected around the vehicle or even weeds growing out of the street around the vehicle.

Once a vehicle is suspected of being abandoned, it needs to be posted as such. The minimum amount of time that the vehicle needs to be posted before being impounded is listed on the laws, 10 days for publicly allowed parking, seven days for private property, 24 hours for improperly parked, six hours for unlicensed, and immediately for a traffic hazard due to obstruction.

Once an officer posts the vehicle, an effort will be made to contact the owner and notify them. We will make phone calls and knock on the doors of the owner’s home. Once time has expired, we can tow the vehicle.

What we really want is voluntary compliance. If you have an old broken down car, check with a local salvage yard. Some of them will remove the vehicle for you and even pay you a few bucks for it, but you will need the title.

Help us to keep the city looking clean by removing old cars.