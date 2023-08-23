Sgt. Philip Eckerberg, of the Scottsbluff Police Department, answers questions submitted by readers each week. To submit a question for consideration, email policeinfo@scottsbluff.org.

Q. What are the laws for driving an All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) or a Utility Type Vehicle (UTV) in the city?

A. The Scottsbluff City Ordinance for using an ATV or UTV on the city streets is 22-7-5. It is rather lengthy so if you want to know all the exact wording of the ordinance, it can be read on the Scottsbluff website at scottsbluff.org.

The first item is defining what an ATV or UTV actually is. An ATV must have a dry weight of no more than 900 pounds, 50 inches or less wide, have four or more low pressure tires. An ATV is designed for one driver only, or if so manufactured one driver and one passenger that straddle the seat or saddle. An ATV must have handle bars or a similar steering mechanism. It also needs an adequate exhaust and spark arrestor system. Three wheeled ATVs or UTVs are not allowed on city streets.

A UTV must be between 48 inches and 74 inches wide and no longer than 134 inches including the bumpers. A UTV can weigh between 900 pounds and 2,000 pounds. A UTV needs four or more low pressure tires, a bench or bucket seats that sit at least two people side by side. It has to have a steering wheel. Golf carts, low speed vehicles or electric mobility devices are not UTVs.

To be able to drive your ATV or UTV on the city streets, you must be able to meet certain requirements. First of all, you need to get a City or Scottsbluff permit to ride on the streets within the city limits. The permits cost $25 and are available at the Scottsbluff Police Department 1801 Ave. B in Scottsbluff.

The ATV or UTV will need to be brought to the police department in the back of a pickup or on a trailer so it can be inspected. The permits need to be posted in a conspicuous place. The permits are only good in the City of Scottsbluff. If you live in another community, you will need to check with them to see if permits are available.

The driver must have at least a Class O operators license and proof of insurance. Currently, an ATV operator and passenger must have an approved helmet. UTV drivers and passengers need to follow the same seat belt rules that cars do.

The maximum speed limit of an ATV or UTV is 30 miles per hour, even if the speed limit is higher than that. If the speed limit is lower than 30 mph, the ATV or UTV needs to follow the lower speed limit. A triangular bicycle flag of at least 30 square inches and at least six feet high needs to be on the ATV or UTV. The flag must be of a dayglow color so either blaze orange or safety yellow.

The ATV or UTV needs to have functioning brakes. The headlights and taillights need to be on at all times. There can not be any trailers attached to the ATV or UTV. If you are hauling cargo, it needs to be attached in such a way that the driver does not need to hold it in place. You can not ride or drive your ATV or UTV on any controlled access highway of more than two lanes, which means that you can’t use Highway 26. If you are involved in a traffic accident, you need to follow the same procedure as the driver of a car, which means you always call the police.

You need to follow all the traffic laws that cars follow. Violations of the above listed rules do not have a waiver amount listed, so you will get to go to court and visit the judge to learn your fate.

Riding ATVs and UTVs is a lot of fun, make sure you follow the rules and have a good time.