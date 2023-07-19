Sgt. Philip Eckerberg is with the Scottsbluff Police Department. He answers questions submitted by readers each week. To submit a question for consideration, email policeinfo@scottsbluff.org.

Q. What are the parking rules?

A. Parking is not as big of a problem here as it is in, say, downtown Denver, but we still have our fair share of parking complaints. Improper parking can be frustrating for those affected by it and I have seen disputes over parking spaces escalate into acts of violence.

City ordinances dedicate a lot of space to parking, all of Chapter 22, Article 6, is dedicated to parking. Ordinance 22-6-2 says that when parking parallel by a curb you need to be no further than 12 inches from the curb. If parking space lines are painted on the street then you need to be within the lines. Ordinance 22-6-3 says that you need to park in the same direction as traffic flows on the side of the street that you are parking on. This means don’t park facing traffic, which in Scottsbluff means the right side of the street.

Parking is actually coded by what color the curb is. Ordinance 22-6-8 outlines that red is no parking. Yellow is a loading zone, school bus zone or has some kind of restriction as to the type of vehicle. White indicates a time restriction of some sort or it may be used to cover up another color, and, last, blue is for handicapped parking.

Ordinance 22-6-15 says that you can’t park within 30 feet of an intersection. Ordinance 22-6-16 outlines that you can’t park within 20 feet of a stop sign. Ordinance 22-6-17 prohibits parking within five feet of an alley entrance, public or private driveway. In Ordinance 22-6-18 , drivers are prohibited from parking within 10 feet of a fire hydrant, though one should understand that all fire trucks are longer than 10 feet. Even if responding firefighters can access the fire hydrant, you may be blocked in until the fire is out which could be several hours.

In ordinance 22-6-19, drivers are prohibited from the blocking of alleys; however, there are several exceptions to this including loading or unloading cargo and making repairs to the building. Ordinance 22-6-20 prohibits obstruction of the street except for accidents or other emergencies. There are also some exceptions for unloading elderly or disabled passengers. Ordinance 22-6-21 prohibits parking your vehicle while the engine is on and it is unattended. You are also required to set a parking brake and, if on a hill, turn the wheels to the curb or the side of the street.

Ordinance 22-6-22 says that you can’t park on any public street, alley, municipal parking lot or other public place for more than 10 days at a time, which includes the street in front of your home.

This brings up another issue: Citizens do not have exclusive parking rights in front of their home. Anyone can park on any street in the city. It could be considered rude by some for someone to use the street in front of your home, especially if they stay for the maximum of 10 days; however, it is not against law for someone to park on the street in front of your home as long as they follow all the rules.

Ordinance 22-6-24 which prohibits parking on private property without permission of the property owner, manager or tenant. In my opinion, that should not need to be a law but I can guess that there is a reason why it was passed in 1968.

Ordinance 22-6-48 prohibits parking in a handicapped space without the proper permit and actually having a handicapped person with you.

The fine is $100-$300 plus $49 for costs. I don’t have room to address commercial truck parking this week so I will save that for a later time.