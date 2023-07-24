Sgt. Philip Eckerberg, with the Scottsbluff Police Department, answers questions submitted by readers each week. To submit a question for consideration, email policeinfo@scottsbluff.org.

Q. What do I need to do when I am involved in a collision?

A. You are driving down the street and suddenly an obstacle appears in front of you. Tires squeal and then a sickening thud sound occurs, you have been in an accident. Now what needs to be done?

Turn on your hazard lights to warn other drivers. Call 911. Check to see if anyone in your car is injured.

If it is safe to do so, get out and check on the occupants of the other vehicle, make sure that they are not injured. If no one is injured and the vehicles can safely move, consider getting out of the roadway to prevent a second accident from occurring. If there are injured people, don’t move them unless there is an immediate danger such as a car on fire. Moving an injured person may make the injuries worse.

The one thing you should never do is leave. Nebraska law 60-696 requires that you stop and identify yourself to the other driver or property owner if there is not another driver. It also requires that the accident be reported to a peace officer “without unnecessary delay,” even if it is on private property. Failing to do this for a non-injury accident is a cCass II misdemeanor. Saying you were scared and didn’t know what to do is not an excuse.

Leaving the scene of an injury accident is a felony. Nebraska law 60-697 requires the same thing as 60-696 and adds the responsibility of rendering reasonable assistance. Calling 911 and providing basic first aid within your ability while waiting for an ambulance will probably satisfy this requirement. Leaving the scene is a Class IIIA felony for an injury accident and a Class III felony for a fatality or serious bodily injury.

Never leave the scene of an accident before the police arrive and have told you that they are done with you. With all of the video around town, you are likely to have been recorded. Even if the accident was not your fault, you could go to prison if you leave.

Mandatory state reporting is required when the damage amount to any one person is $1,500 or more, there are injuries, or there is a fatality (see 60-699). Scottsbluff city ordinance 22-2-131 requires all accidents to be reported to the police, no matter how minor, and even if on private property.

Calling law enforcement is the best way to protect yourself legally from false accusations. It will also help if the other driver gives you a false name or maybe their insurance card is no good. Don’t let the other driver talk you into not calling the police, there is probably a reason they don’t want the police there and fulfillment of promises to pay for the damage rarely happen. When you call your insurance company the first thing they will ask for is a copy of the police report.

There are a few things you can do before an accident to make life simpler when an accident occurs. Have your current registration and insurance cards in the car, get rid of the ones that are out of date. Have your operator’s license with you, it’s a $25 fine plus costs if you don’t.

The best thing to do is drive defensively and avoid the accident.