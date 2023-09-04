Last week, we covered where you can drive your big rig. This week, we will talk about where to park your truck.

Truck parking is covered by Scottsbluff ordinances 22-6-33 to 22-6-39. As with most laws, there are exceptions to all of these rules. Ordinance 22-6-33 says that there is no truck parking on Broadway and First Avenue from 20th Street to 14th Street and Avenue A from West 20th Street to Railway Street. There is an exception: For the purpose of loading into or unloading from a building located on an avenue that does not have an entrance from the alley located immediately behind it. Where loading or unloading is permissible, the operator of the vehicle is required to activate the vehicle emergency flasher system equipment continuously during the loading and unloading.

The next two subchapters of the ordinance — 22-6-34 and 22-6-35 — outlines the loading and unloading of certain sized trucks. Ordinance 22-6-34 is for trucks more than 26 feet long and says that they cannot be loaded, unloaded, or parked in the area around Broadway from 20th Street to 14th Street including the alleys on both sides of Broadway in this area; as well as Avenue A from 20th to Railway and First Avenue from 20th to 14th Streets. This also applies to 14th, 15th, 16th, 17th, and 18th Street from Avenue A to First Avenue and 19th Street from the alley west of Broadway to the alley east of Broadway.

Ordinance 22-6-34 then says “Provided, a cargo weighing not less than 10,000 pounds and subject to a single straight bill of lading may be loaded onto or unloaded from such a motor truck in such alleys between the hours of 12:01 a.m. and 10 a.m.; and, in event it is impossible to load or unload a single cargo in any of such streets or alleys except onto or from such a motor truck, the police chief, upon so determining, may issue a written permit for such loading or unloading, which shall be accomplished at such time and place and in accordance with such other reasonable conditions as the permit shall specify.”

Ordinance 22-6-35 prohibits commercial vehicle parking on any street or avenue in the city except in truck parking zones. It then goes on to allow for a permit from the police chief with similar language to 22-6-34.

Next is the one that generates most of the truck parking complaints: residential areas. Ordinance 22-6-36 gives the rules for parking in a residential zone which can be for no more than two hours and not between the hours of 10 p.m. and 8 a.m. The exception is “Provided, any such vehicle that shall have been continuously engaged in the loading or unloading of freight while standing or parked for a period of two hours shall be allowed to remain so standing or parked for such additional period of time as is necessary, in the exercise of reasonable diligence, to complete such loading or unloading.” The ordinance exempts the following vehicles: motor truck vehicles of the city, or of any public utility, while the vehicle actually is being used in the performance of duties necessary or properly to be performed by the city or public utility; or motor truck vehicles of the United States of America or the state.

Ordinance 22-6-37 says that the end gate can not be down unless you are loading or unloading. The last two ordinances have to do with the creation of truck parking zones.

If you want more specific information be sure to go to www.scottsbluff.org and read the ordinances for yourself.